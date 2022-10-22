Read full article on original website
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
Knicks exercise 2023-24 option on former No. 8 overall pick Obi Toppin
The Knicks have picked up their team option on forward Obi Toppin for the 2023-24 season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Toppin’s fourth-year option will pay him a guaranteed salary of $6,803,012. Toppin, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, hasn’t played a significant role so far for...
Russell Westbrook listed unlikely to play against Denver due to hamstring injury
After struggling during the Lakers‘ 0-3 start, point guard Russell Westbrook is unlikely to play in the team’s fourth game of the season on Wednesday in Denver. As Jovan Buha of The Athletic writes, Westbrook has been listed as doubtful to play vs. the Nuggets due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the team’s preseason finale on October 14.
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended, Raptors' Christian Koloko fined for altercation
The NBA suspended Heat forward/guard Caleb Martin and rookie power forward Nikola Jovic, in addition to fining Raptors center Christian Koloko for their roles in an on-court altercation, the league announced in a press release (Twitter link). Koloko was tackled by Jovic and Martin and sent into the crowd during the fight.
Luka Doncic impressed by new teammate Christian Wood
Mavericks star Luka Doncic likes what he has seen from new teammate Christian Wood so far this season, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News writes. Wood has racked up 50 points and 20 rebounds in just 49 minutes of action in his first two games with Dallas. “He’s...
Breaking down the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers
Let’s dive into a blockbuster deal between the Cavaliers and the Jazz. On Sept. 3, the Jazz shocked the NBA world by trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton (via sign-and-trade), No. 14 overall pick Ochai Agbaji, the Cavaliers’ unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, and the right to swap first-round picks with the Cavaliers in both 2026 and 2028.
Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are the NBA’s first Players of the Week of the 2022-23 season, winning the awards in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Lillard led Portland to an impressive – and unexpected – 3-0...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head
Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
NHL Tuesday bets: Four prop plays feature familiar faces
For today in the NHL, we have a few familiar faces leading the way for shot props in what is an inviting slate of games on the ice. Jack Hughes over 3.5 SOG (-102 FD) Last night we bet Jack Hughes to score, and today we go to his shots. Is he destined to score a goal now? Probably, that's how things go.
Jerry Jones praises lightning-quick rookie DE Sam Williams
Sam Willams' speed impressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones."He's unique adding that speed to our defense, especially our pass-rush," Jones said Tuesday on KRLD-FM He showcased his quickness in a 24-6 victory against the Lions. The rookie defensive end, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, recorded two sacks and recovered a game-sealing fumble.
