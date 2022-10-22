ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks exercise 2023-24 option on former No. 8 overall pick Obi Toppin

The Knicks have picked up their team option on forward Obi Toppin for the 2023-24 season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Toppin’s fourth-year option will pay him a guaranteed salary of $6,803,012. Toppin, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, hasn’t played a significant role so far for...
Hoops Rumors

Luka Doncic impressed by new teammate Christian Wood

Mavericks star Luka Doncic likes what he has seen from new teammate Christian Wood so far this season, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News writes. Wood has racked up 50 points and 20 rebounds in just 49 minutes of action in his first two games with Dallas. “He’s...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Breaking down the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers

Let’s dive into a blockbuster deal between the Cavaliers and the Jazz. On Sept. 3, the Jazz shocked the NBA world by trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton (via sign-and-trade), No. 14 overall pick Ochai Agbaji, the Cavaliers’ unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, and the right to swap first-round picks with the Cavaliers in both 2026 and 2028.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are the NBA’s first Players of the Week of the 2022-23 season, winning the awards in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Lillard led Portland to an impressive – and unexpected – 3-0...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head

Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

NHL Tuesday bets: Four prop plays feature familiar faces

For today in the NHL, we have a few familiar faces leading the way for shot props in what is an inviting slate of games on the ice. Jack Hughes over 3.5 SOG (-102 FD) Last night we bet Jack Hughes to score, and today we go to his shots. Is he destined to score a goal now? Probably, that's how things go.
Hoops Rumors

Jerry Jones praises lightning-quick rookie DE Sam Williams

Sam Willams' speed impressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones."He's unique adding that speed to our defense, especially our pass-rush," Jones said Tuesday on KRLD-FM He showcased his quickness in a 24-6 victory against the Lions. The rookie defensive end, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, recorded two sacks and recovered a game-sealing fumble.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy