Marinette's Paris chosen as First Team All-Conference performer

MARINETTE—With the regular reason over, the 2022 Packerland All-Conference selections were released Saturday and nine local players made the list.

Marinette landed four players on the All-Conference list, while Peshtigo had five All-Conference nods.

Marinette seniors Logan Paris and Landon Corwin were both two-time selections, with Paris earning a spot on the All-Conference First Team at tight end/fullback while receiving Honorable Mention at linebacker.

Corwin was chosen as a Second Team All-Conference linebacker, while his blocking for Marinette’s rushing attack was recognized with an Honorable Mention on the offensive line.

Another Marine offensive lineman, senior Gordon Langer, earned Honorable Mention offensive line, as did Peshtigo’s Carter Roeder (sophomore) and Nathan Schoeneneck (junior).

Two Bulldog seniors were selected to as Second Team All-Conference performers on defense, with Trevor Marquardt getting the nod at linebacker while Ryder DeMarce nabbed one of the two spots at defensive end.

Marine junior Devin Holman was an Honorable Mention at defensive back. Peshtigo senior Kavin Kleikamp was Honorable Mention at linebacker.

Kewaunee quarterback Mitchell Thompson was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and a First Team pick.

Linebacker Taylor Schaefer of Southern Door was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.

Southern Door’s Lance LeGrave was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while teammate Kody Marchant received the Defensive Lineman of the Year honor.

2022 Packerland All-Conference

Offensive Player of the Year—Mitchell Thompson, Sr., Kewaunee

Defensive Player of the Year—Taylor Schaefer, Sr. Southern Door

Offensive Lineman of the Year—Lance LeGrave, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive Lineman of the Year—Kody Marchant, Sr., Southern Door

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Mitchell Thompson, Sr., Kewaunee

Running back—Owen Carlson, Jr., Kewaunee

Running back—Louis Hrabik, Sr., Bonduel

Running back—Zach Lynch, Jr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Tight end/fullback—Logan Paris, Sr., Marinette

Tight end/fullback—Sawyer Pribek, Sr., Kewaunee

Offensive end—Payton Kohnle, Sr., Kewaunee

Offensive end—Jack Peterson, Sr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Offensive line—Will Bloedorn, Sr., Bonduel

Offensive line—Brody Kollath, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Offensive line—Lance LeGrave, Sr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Offensive line—Kody Marchant, Sr., Southern Door

Offensive line—Braxton Riha, Jr., Kewaunee

Kicker—Maddix Mueller, Jr., Kewaunee (unanimous)

First Team Defense

Defensive back—Christian Counard, Sr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Defensive back—Cade Johnson, Soph., Bonduel

Defensive back—Payton Kohnle, Sr., Kewaunee (unanimous)

Linebacker—Louis Hrabik, Sr., Bonduel (unanimous)

Linebacker—Jonas Jandrin, Sr., Southern Door

Linebacker—Sawyer Pribek, Sr., Kewaunee

Linebacker—Taylor Schaefer, Sr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Linebacker—David Zuehlke, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Defensive line—Will Bloedorn, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line—Kody Marchant, Sr., Southern Door (unanimous)

Defensive end—Judah Griesbach, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive end—Kavon Zokan, Sr., Kewaunee

Punter—Mitchell Thompson, Sr., Kewaunee

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Dannny Lodl, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Running back—Kyle Bowman, Jr., Oconto

Running back—Jesse Morales-Hernandez, Sr., Kewaunee

Running back—David Zuehlke, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Tight end/fullback—Derek Schinktgen, Sr., Southern Door

Offensive end—Cade Johnson, Soph., Bonduel

Offensive end—Bryce Plzak, Soph., Sturgeon Bay

Offensive line—Judah Griesbach, Sr., Bonduel

Offensive line—Brayden Obry, Sr., Kewaunee

Offensive line—Parker Perry, Sr., Bonduel

Offensive line—Jacob Rabitz, Jr., Mishicot

Offensive line—Kemper Robinson, Jr., Kewaunee

Kicker—Eli Schuster, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Second Team Defense

Defensive back—Adam Backus, Jr., Mishicot

Defensive back—Josiah Basten, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive back—Alec Guilette, Sr., Southern Door

Linebacker—Kyle Bowman, Jr., Oconto

Linebacker—Demardo Echols, Jr., Kewaunee

Linebacker—Landon Corwin, Sr., Marinette

Linebacker—Logan Marquardt, Jr., Mishicot

Linebacker—Trevor Marquardt, Sr., Peshtigo

Linebacker—Mason Sacotte, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Linebacker—Derek Schinktgen, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive line—Cody Nellis, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive line—Brayden Obry, Sr., Kewaunee

Defensive line—Braxton Riha, Jr., Kewaunee

Defensive end—Wyatt Arkens, Sr., Mishicot

Defensive end—Ryder DeMarce, Sr., Peshtigo

Punter—Adam Backus, Jr., Mishicot

Honorable Mention Offense

Quarterback—Noah Weier, Jr., Bonduel

Running back—Wyatt Arkens, Sr., Mishicot

Running back—Gavin Vance, Sr., Bonduel

Tight end/fullback—Kaden Lettie, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Offensive end—Adam Backus, Jr., Mishicot

Offensive end—Alex Fuller, Sr., Oconto

Offensive end—Patrick Haese, Soph., Sturgeon Bay

Offensive line—Landon Corwin, Sr., Marinette

Offensive line—Gordon Langer, Sr., Marinette

Offensive line—Amaree Lyons, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Offensive line—Matthew Malvitz, Jr., Southern Door

Offensive line—Carter Roeder, Soph., Peshtigo

Offensive line—Nathan Schoeneneck, Jr., Peshtigo

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive back—Alex Fuller, Sr., Oconto

Defensive back—Patrick Haese, Soph., Sturgeon Bay

Defensive back—Devin Holman, Jr., Marinette

Defensive back—Maddix Mueller, Jr., Kewaunee

Defensive back—Jack Peterson, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive back—Caleb Plzak, Soph., Sturgeon Bay

Defensive back—Ethan Wusterbarth, Soph., Oconto

Linebacker—Kavin Kleikamp, Sr., Peshtigo

Linebacker—Kaden Lettie, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Linebacker—Logan Paris, Sr., Marinette

Linebacker—Parker Perry, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line—Gage Bartlett, Jr., Oconto

Defensive line—Logan Marshall, Jr., Mishicot

Defensive end—Gannon Evers, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Defensive end—Isaac Schelis, Sr., Kewaunee

Defensive end—Ryan Westrich, Fr., Bonduel

Punter—Noah Weier, Jr., Bonduel