Louisville vs Pitt football recap: Malik Cunningham leads U of L to second straight win

The Louisville football team (3-3, 1-3) is coming off a bye week and will look to extend its winning streak to two games against Pitt tonight.

Against Virginia on Oct. 8, the Cardinals were without three crucial starters, including star quarterback Malik Cunningham , but still won the game 34-17 . Backup QB Brock Domann , in his first start, threw for 275 yards, ran for 71 and produced two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

The win came during a week of heavy speculation about U of L coach Scott Satterfield's job status. An ESPN story about the half dozen coaching vacancies around the nation speculated Satterfield could be out if the Cardinals returned to Louisville with a fourth straight ACC loss, although a WDRB report later refuted that .

Against Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC) today, Louisville will have its hands full. Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda is the key to the offense.

Abanikanda leads the country with 186.2 all-purpose yards per contest and is No. 6 in rushing yards with 830 on 129 carries with 12 touchdowns. His average of 6.4 yards per carry is No. 17 in the country behind Cunningham, who’s 16 th with 6.4 yards per carry.

Abanikanda had a career day against Virginia Tech by rushing for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries, breaking Panther Tony Dorsett’s program record of 303 yards, set in 1975.

Make that two wins in a row for the Louisville football team. Quarterback Malik Cunningham was knocked out of the game multiple times, but he still ended the contest with 122 passing yards (10 for 20), two touchdowns and an interception. He ran nine times for 46 yards.

Trevion Cooley, who also went out with an injury but later returned, ran 11 times for 75 yards. Tyler Hudson caught five passes for 71 yards.

The defense had so many impactful moments. Yasir Abdullah was one of a number of Cards defenders who came up big tonight.

What a big play by the Louisville defense. After Pitt fumbled, Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark picked up the loose ball and ran it back for the touchdown. Yasir Abdullah forced the fumble.

Louisville 24, Pitt 10

Louisville kicker James Turner made a big 48-yard field goal to give the Cards a little bigger lead than what they had before. Will it be enough?

Louisville 17, Pitt 10

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham connected with Josh Lifson for a 9-yard touchdown.

Louisville 14, Pitt 10

Pitt kicker Ben Sauls hit a 37-yard field goal to put the Panthers out in front.

Pitt 10, Louisville 7

Louisville decided to go with backup quarterback Brock Domann to start the second half. Malik Cunningham went into the injury tent in the first half but later returned. No word on Cunningham's status for the rest of the game.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who briefly exited the game earlier, has completed 7 of 15 passing attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown.

U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham is back in the game after missing a couple plays.

After Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham exited the game, backup Brock Domann took over.

The Louisville defense came up clutch once again. Let's see if the offense can capitalize on it.

Louisville 7, Pitt 7

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham tossed a 25-yard touchdown to tight end Marshon Ford to tie things up.

Louisville 7, Pitt 7

According to the ACC Network broadcast, Trevion Cooley is back on the sidelines after being taken to the locker room. A brace has been put on his right arm.

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda took a direct snap and ran in for the 12-yard touchdown.

Pitt 7, Louisville 0

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah picked off Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis deep in Cards territory. U of L will get the ball at its own 2-yard-line.

Louisville 0, Pitt 0

Tiyon Evans will not play Saturday night against the Panthers, according to a team spokesperson. The Tennessee transfer hasn't played since going down with a lower leg injury against Boston College on Oct. 1.

Jawhar Jordan started in his place against Virginia and totaled 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jordan will likely be the starter again coming out of the bye.

Read more on Evans here .

Yes. In the words of Satterfield, Cunningham is "healed up and ready to go."

The Panthers have found a gem in their run game with Abanikanda taking over this season as starting QB Kedon Slovis has struggled to make consistent plays. Read Louisville football beat writer Alexis Cubit's full prediction for the game .

Game time: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

TV: ACC Network

Eligible subscribers can also find the game live on Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402 and DirecTV: 612.

Online livestream: WatchESPN

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 93.9-FM/970-AM

Online radio broadcast: GoCards.com

Louisville is favored by 2.5 points. (Last updated Oct. 20)

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook . Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

