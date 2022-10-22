ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville football will be without its starting running back against Pitt

By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal
The Cardinals will be missing a key player when they take the field against Pitt.

Louisville running back Tiyon Evans will not play Saturday night against the Panthers, according to a team spokesperson.

The Tennessee transfer hasn't played since going down with a lower leg injury against Boston College on Oct. 1. Jawhar Jordan started in his place against Virginia and totaled 29 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. This time, Trevion Cooley will be RB1 for the Cards. The do-it-all player has totaled 200 yards rushing and 56 receiving yards with a total of three touchdowns on the season.

Evans has only played in four of the Cardinals' six games, missing two with injuries. So far this season, he's totaled 263 yards and three scores on 53 carries.

At one point he was the team's leading rusher. That stat is now granted to quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has 71 totes for 457 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Evans is out, but fellow running back Jalen Mitchell is expected to be back after missing the last month with a lower leg injury. In the two games he played, Mitchell, who was Lousiville's starter last season, had 29 yards on four carries.

Louisville and Pitt are set to kick off at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

