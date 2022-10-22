North Suncoast Week 9 Roundup & Top performances (Oct. 21-22)

The playoffs are right around the corner for the state of Florida and while the weather temperatures may have been for shivering, the district/postseason races are heating up. There was once again a full slate of game being played all over the North Suncoast region as teams were trying to take a step closer to solidifying their playoff position.

Mitchell highlighted the Friday night slate with a win over previously undefeated Springstead, which shakes up the entire Class 4A-Suburban, District 6 race. Then on over to Land O’ Lakes where the Gators out-dueled Sunlake in the annual ‘Butter Bowl’ matchup with a solid win. Pasco improved to 7-1 when they defeated Crystal River at home. Cypress Creek set a new school record for wins with seven as they won in overtime versus Parrish Community.

Wiregrass Ranch ended up playing in another Saturday game over in Sarasota County, but saw their two game winning streak get snapped in a loss on the road. Plenty of other action took place and we’ve got all the final scores and some top performances from Friday and Saturday coming at you with the North Suncoast Roundup.

The Coyotes have won a school record seven games after Friday’s victory over Parrish Comm Photo courtesy of Cypress Creek Football

Week 9 North Suncoast scores

Land O’ Lakes 23, Sunlake 8

Pasco 14, Crystal River 0

Hudson 41, Windermere Prep 3

Cypress Creek 30, Parrish Community 27 (OT)

Gulf 39, Fivay 0

Mitchell 15, Springstead 10

Nature Coast 49, Brooksville Central 7

Lecanto 37, Wesley Chapel 0

Zephyrhills 48, Kathleen 0

Sarasota Booker 21, Wiregrass Ranch 10

River Ridge 50, Citrus 9

St. Petersburg Catholic 46, Bishop McLaughlin 14

Weeki Wachee 34, Anclote 12

Wildwood 53, The Villages 0

Top Week 9 performances

Chris Ferrini, Mitchell, quarterback : The senior signal caller rushed for 136 yards on 25 attempts, scored twice and also completed 7-of-14 passes for 111 yards. He was the difference in the win over Springstead.

Ayden Ferguson, Springstead, quarterback : Springstead’s quest for a undefeated season is over, but they did have a standout performance from Ferguson on the ground. The quarterback went for 73 yards rushing while adding 47 through the air.

Mason Clarke, Land O’ Lakes, quarterback : Clarke made sure to show out in the annual ‘Butter Bowl’ matchup. Clarke completed 8-of-11 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Kennen Ayala, Land O’ Lakes, wide receiver : Wherever Ayala lines up, he becomes a threat. The wide receiver had 154 total yards (94 rushing, 60 receiving) as the Gators cruised past Sunlake.

Cody Gwinn, Land O’ Lakes, running back : The ground game was working wonders for Land O’ Lakes and Gwinn added to it. The running back went for 85 yards and scored a touchdown.

Elias Williams, Hudson, defensive end : One of the top defensive lineman in Pasco County had a good evening in the Orlando area. Williams notched five tackles and two sacks in Hudson’s win over Windermere Prep.

Anthony McFarlane, Hudson, wide receiver : McFarlane has somewhat become a regular on this list every week. The fleet-footed pass catcher caught five passes for 97 yards and scored twice in Hudson’s win.

Logan Shawell, Hudson, running back : Shawell was able to do it running the ball and catching, with 49 yards rushing and 65 receiving, scoring twice.

Riley Blevens, Hudson, quarterback : What a season overall for Blevens as he kept it going on the road. Blevens completed 14-of-25 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns.

Kayleb Samuel, Pasco, wide receiver/linebacker : The 2-way threat had himself a solid game in Pasco’s win over Crystal River. Samuel rushed for 102 yards on nine touches and added four tackles.

Tayshaun Balmir, Pasco, running back : Don’t think we can ever go through top performances this season on the North Suncoast without mentioning Balmir. The senior star rushed for 158 yards on a mere eight carries and scored two touchdowns. He’s not too shabby.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.