dexerto.com
House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
Prince Harry Still Not Confirmed to Attend King Charles’ Coronation as Plans Leaked
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry is still TBC, but Prince William is taking an “active role” in planning the coronation of King Charles—probably a good idea as, you know, he’s next.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
A new book claims that a member of Meghan Markle's staff angrily requested a private table for her at NYC restaurant Le Coucou in 2017, while she looked on silently. In upcoming memoir Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D, former maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina recalled the time the now-Duchess of Sussex visited the restaurant, and the unpleasant exchange he claims to have had with the Suits alum's handler.
mailplus.co.uk
Kissing Elvis was like plunging your lips into two soft sweet marshmallows
WITH a wry roll of her eyes, Linda Thompson concedes that she ‘sure knows how to pick men’. She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley — the memory of his kiss remains palpable, even 45 years after his death — and mothered him through the excesses of his addiction.
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance
Meghan Markle took a break from producing podcasts and TV shows to treat herself to a shopping trip in her hometown of Montecito this weekend. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted out on the town with a friend, browsing home goods at gourmet food store and deli Pierre Lafond, Page Six reports. She came out with a couple of shopping bags, the contents of which I would give quite a lot to know. Maybe some fancy treats for her kids Archie and Lili?
Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Tiara Actually Had to Be Smuggled Out of Russia
Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite tiara — the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara — was actually purchased by her grandmother Queen Mary.
mailplus.co.uk
Political heavyweight or a body blow for Starmer?
SIR Keir Starmer startles LBC interviewer Nick Ferrari by admitting that, as a schoolboy at Reigate Grammar, he indulged in fisticuffs. ‘Did you ever get a detention?’ asks Ferrari. ‘I did get a detention for fighting,’ admits Starmer. ‘Who did you fight?’ ‘I can’t remember,’ replies Starmer. ‘But they were always around the back of the sheds. There were bits and bobs going on, yeah.’ Should new PM Rishi Sunak don boxing gloves at PMQs tomorrow?
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
mailplus.co.uk
Strictly comic Jayde: Women get it in neck on BBC show
STRICTLY’S sexism row has been reignited after comedian Jayde Adams revealed she was maliciously trolled during her time on the programme. The star, who was evicted from the BBC One show on Sunday, said that, unlike men, women ‘get it in the neck’ and hopes that speaking out will make it stop.
mailplus.co.uk
On this day
MRS Thatcher has virtually wiped out the chances of a whole generation of senior Tories taking over from her. She has indicated her intention not only to lead the Conservatives into the next election but to remain for a full fourth term. Interviewed in The Times, Mrs Thatcher re-emphasises her commitment to ‘green’ issues, saying the nuclear power industry must expand.
mailplus.co.uk
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
The Craft of Fear: How to Build a Haunted House for the Big Screen
As discussed when thumbing through IndieWire’s favorite horror scores earlier this month, much of the work of horror filmmaking is about giving fear a shape. Horror movies imbue the world we know with a malevolent power, bringing out the threat of violence we suspect is always lurking just below the surface. The home is a particularly potent setting for such a transformation, and while there are a lot of different methods for making a moviegoer question the safety of their supposed haven, one of the most dependable is a good old fashioned haunting. Looking at horror movies from across the...
Marie Claire
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Royal fans have been unequivocal supporters of Princess Kate, née Middleton, since she was confirmed as Prince William's future wife, but Queen Consort Camilla has had much a harder time of it when it comes to the public. Camilla and King Charles famously carried on an affair while the...
mailplus.co.uk
Outraged critics round on The Crown’s callous depiction of Princes’ saddest day
HIS head bowed in unspeakable grief, Prince William walks alongside the Duke of Edinburgh in the procession of mourners behind the coffin of his mother. This is Netflix’s ghoulish staging of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, in scenes that are certain to cause distress to the Royal Family.
mailplus.co.uk
Our smart ape cousins
QUESTION Was ape tool use, famously described by Jane Goodall in the 1960s, well known and not the least bit controversial in the 18th century?. IT IS a myth that tool use in apes was discovered by Dr Jane Goodall, though there is little doubt that she greatly improved our appreciation and understanding of the animals.
Katherine Swynford and the Illicit Affair That Birthed Centuries’ Worth of British Monarchs
“She is my heart’s blood. My life. I want nothing but her.”. So says John of Gaunt in the midst of a three-day bedroom bender with his newly widowed lover Katherine Swynford, as imagined by author Anya Seton in her 1954 historical novel Katherine. Though the details of the...
Marie Claire
Both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle Remain Empty in the Wake of the Queen’s Death
Her late Majesty’s absence since her death on September 8 is continually felt, including inside the walls of two royal residences that she lived in almost all of her adult life. Both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are currently empty—and look to stay that way—as no royals plan to move into either in the imminent future. (The Queen lived at Buckingham Palace during her reign until the beginning of the pandemic, when she relocated to Windsor Castle.)
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney+ is now the global home for "Doctor Who" outside of the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC.
