South Bend, IN

WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka's leaf pick-up program officially underway. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Filbert

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Christmas assistance registration begins at the Kroc Center

Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Safety reminders ahead of Halloween

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to Halloween is on, and first responders are making sure it’s a safe and happy holiday for everyone. Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to always have an adult tag along while trick-or-treating, and it’s a good idea to only go to homes you know.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Thousands attend ‘Cops & Goblins’ event at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trick-or-treaters made their way to Four Winds Field Monday evening for the South Bend Police Department’s annual “Cops & Goblins” event. It’s one of the police department’s favorite events because it’s an opportunity to connect with kids in a positive way.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Princess

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now welcomed a very special guest to the WNDU Studios Saturday morning who is looking for a new home. Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend Princess!. Princess...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Apartment fire in South Bend leaves some without a home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to a fire at an apartment building. It happened in 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ziker Cleaners celebrates remodel, automation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ziker Cleaners is showing off its newly remodeled store in downtown South Bend. The remodel includes a new, fully automated drop-off and pick-up service. It’s located at their store at 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown South Bend. Ziker Cleaners has been a staple...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: More precise total knee replacements

Mishawaka mayor's youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They're looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School. This indoor football matchup was all-inclusive,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka's leaf pick-up program officially underway. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31

Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the 111-mile marker in LaGrange County. 19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting. Officers were...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

