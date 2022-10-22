Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Soaking rain ends Wednesday morning; Much cooler
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -WEDNESDAY: Off and on rain through the morning commute. Becoming dry around lunchtime (noon). Peeks of sunshine return mid to late afternoon. Windy. High 50F with a feel-like temperature all day in the low 40s. Winds NW at 15 to 30 mph. TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Another above average day for temperatures on Tuesday; Cold front by Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop down into the low 60s overnight. Staying very mild. It will remain very windy overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay away until the morning. Low of 60 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph. TUESDAY: Starting out the morning dry,...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka's leaf pick-up program officially underway. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
WNDU
Christmas assistance registration begins at the Kroc Center
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
WNDU
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.’ headed to South Bend Civic Theatre
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Christmas classic is headed to South Bend in December!. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.” will be at the South Bend Civic Theatre from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18. The play features all the iconic characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the...
WNDU
Safety reminders ahead of Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to Halloween is on, and first responders are making sure it’s a safe and happy holiday for everyone. Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to always have an adult tag along while trick-or-treating, and it’s a good idea to only go to homes you know.
WNDU
Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.
WNDU
Thousands attend ‘Cops & Goblins’ event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trick-or-treaters made their way to Four Winds Field Monday evening for the South Bend Police Department’s annual “Cops & Goblins” event. It’s one of the police department’s favorite events because it’s an opportunity to connect with kids in a positive way.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Princess
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now welcomed a very special guest to the WNDU Studios Saturday morning who is looking for a new home. Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend Princess!. Princess...
WNDU
Apartment fire in South Bend leaves some without a home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to a fire at an apartment building. It happened in 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done...
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
WNDU
Ziker Cleaners celebrates remodel, automation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ziker Cleaners is showing off its newly remodeled store in downtown South Bend. The remodel includes a new, fully automated drop-off and pick-up service. It’s located at their store at 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown South Bend. Ziker Cleaners has been a staple...
WNDU
Medical Moment: More precise total knee replacements
Mishawaka mayor's youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They're looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School. This indoor football matchup was all-inclusive,...
WNDU
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka's leaf pick-up program officially underway. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - E. Day Road in Mishawaka now has some westbound lane restrictions. These are in place between Edison Lakes Parkway and Winding Brook Drive. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through this area. Crews are hoping to be done with...
WNDU
‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31
Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the 111-mile marker in LaGrange County. 19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting. Officers were...
