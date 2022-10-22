Read full article on original website
Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at last night's Wearable Art Gala when she bid more than $80k on a pair of earrings!
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday
Rapper Yung Miami and producer 808 Mafia celebrate their daughter Summer Miami's 3rd birthday over the weekend. Check out photos inside.
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
Kardashians accused of ‘gaslighting’ viewers after editing out key comments
People have been left outraged by the editing of season two of The Kardashians. Keeping up with the Kardashians may have come to an end last year, but it's been swiftly replaced by Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family a continued insight into the life of the unbelievably rich and famous.
mailplus.co.uk
How an obscure question in the House of Lords revealed a Palace plan to sideline Harry and Andrew
AMID all this week’s frantic number-crunching and furtive haggling for the Conservative leadership, few were paying much attention to the House of Lords order paper on a quiet Monday afternoon. Yet in one brief exchange between the Leader of the Lords and a Labour backbencher we caught a glimpse...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
Cardi B Wins Legal Battle Over Mixtape Cover Art
Lucky Libra Cardi B just received great news to go into her weekend. The rapper, 30, announced Friday that she successfully ended a 5-year-long legal battle over the cover art for one of her mixtapes. After years of a litigation regarding the cover art to her 2016 mixtape, her legal team confirmed that a jury at the Central District of California Court in Santa Ana ruled in the rapper’s favor “on all counts.”
The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection
LONDON — Back for more bling. Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea. “The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and...
TMZ.com
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
mailplus.co.uk
The Trial of Lucy Letby, Episode 1: Nurse on trial
In this first episode of The Trial of Lucy Letby, Caroline and Liz go over the background of the case that has grabbed the attention of people all over the world. We’ll find out how the jury has heard that staff at the Countess of Cheshire Hospital grew suspicious of the nurse back in 2015 after an unexplained rise in deaths and serious collapses of babies in the neonatal unit.
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
PopSugar
"The BMF Documentary" Digs Deeper Into the True Story of the Notorious Black Mafia Family
After captivating audiences with season one of "BMF," the dramatized retelling of how two Detroit brothers (Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest" Flenory) created one of America's most notorious and influential crime families, Starz is giving the real-life story the documentary treatment. "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" recalls the...
mailplus.co.uk
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
mailplus.co.uk
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
mailplus.co.uk
Strictly comic Jayde: Women get it in neck on BBC show
STRICTLY’S sexism row has been reignited after comedian Jayde Adams revealed she was maliciously trolled during her time on the programme. The star, who was evicted from the BBC One show on Sunday, said that, unlike men, women ‘get it in the neck’ and hopes that speaking out will make it stop.
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
