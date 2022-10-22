Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Decision to End Retirement Clowned by Twitter After Bucs Lose to Panthers
Things have gotten bad for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Very, very bad. Nobody would have predicted that a Carolina Panthers team firmly in the middle of a fire sale and fresh off of dealing franchise running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers would have put up much of a fight against the Bucs, let alone beat them 21-3.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he's "ready to rock" for his team's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. The Broncos listed him as a limited participant on the practice report, per ESPN's Adam...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Trade Asking Price Would Be More Than 4th-Round Draft Pick
If the New York Jets do trade receiver Elijah Moore, they would want more than the fourth-round pick they previously asked for receiver Denzel Mims, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, requested a trade last week due to questions about his...
Micah Parsons aided a bullied special needs teen before saving game for Dallas Cowboys
After seeing a viral video of a special needs teen on social media, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached out and made contact with the family to offer help.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Insane Stats For Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs In Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys overcame the loss of starting quarterback Dak Prescott behind some solid play from his fill-in, Cooper Rush. Rush did more than just keep the team afloat, as they went 4-1 with him under center. He was able to make plays when the team needed him most, taking advantage of what were some great performances by the team’s defense.
Bleacher Report
ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'
ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8
The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class
Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report
Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline
The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Packers Have Guys 'Making Too Many Mistakes,' Suggests Cutting Snaps
It might be time for the Green Bay Packers to officially panic. Packers star Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and didn't hesitate to provide his honest assessment of the team's 3-4 start. At one point, the two-time reigning MVP said the Packers...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Praised by NFL Twitter in Blowout Win over 49ers
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made an emphatic statement in Week 7 following last week's defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City pulled away in the second half in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with the offense as a whole putting up 529 yards and nearly averaging a first down (9.1 yards) on every play.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Says He Worked Out for 4 Hours During Broncos' 8-Hour Flight to London
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed last week's loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, said he worked out to stay loose during the team's eight-hour flight to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games for Violating Personal Conduct Policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without defensive end Frank Clark for their next two games. ESPN's Adam Teicher reported Tuesday that Clark was suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Since the Chiefs are on a bye, he will sit out their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia Ohai Watt Announce Birth of Son Koa James
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, announced the birth of their son, Koa James Watt, via social media on Tuesday. The Watts announced in June that they were expecting their first child. They got married in February 2020. J.J. Watt is...
Bleacher Report
Browns HC Stefanski: Yelling in Locker Room After Loss to Ravens Is 'Normal Football'
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of his team's reaction to a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. According to multiple reports, there was audible yelling coming from Cleveland's locker room. Stefanski chalked it up as "normal football." Browns star Myles Garrett added it reflected...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Didn't Pursue Justin Herbert in Draft Trade to Avoid Hurting Team
The Carolina Panthers' scouting department reportedly recommended the team trade up in the 2020 NFL draft to select Justin Herbert, but former general manager Marty Hurney and former head coach Matt Rhule declined to pursue a deal. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported there were concerns moving up from the No....
Bill Belichick unveils new catchphrase in latest evasive press conference about QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick unveiled another new catchphrase in his latest evasive press conference about his bizarre quarterback situation, saying “We’ll see how today goes” over and over.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third...
Comments / 0