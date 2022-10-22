Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Ann Arbor buying flood-prone site previously used for urban flower farm
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving ahead with plans to purchase a flood-prone neighborhood property for stormwater management improvements. City Council voted 10-0 to OK the $108,300 purchase of the 0.156-acre parcel at 302 Mulholland Ave. last week. The city is buying the small piece of vacant...
New Ann Arbor coffee shop to serve traditional Yemeni coffee
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor shop is set to bring traditional Yemeni coffee in the coming months. Haraz Coffee House, which has a flagship location in Dearborn, is set to open in early 2023, according to owner Hamzah Nasser. “To be in the heart of Ann Arbor...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game
Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
washtenawvoice.com
Psilocybin advocates commune at the capitol to promote policy, mental health, and recovery
Therapeutic value of plant medicine. LANSING, Oct. 18 – When I arrived on the east lawn of the capitol building, the members of the Michigan Initiative for Community Healing (MICH) were still setting up. It was a frigid fall morning, beset with an icy rain and a particularly unsympathetic wind, yet these uncrowned champions of plant medicine were undeterred. A small group of about seven members were busy erecting tents, piling T-shirts, and setting out coffee that would warm devoted rally goers; the looming risk of hypothermia overshadowed by their dedication to the cause.
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee voting surges in GOP-leaning counties, slower in Detroit
More than 770,000 voters have returned an absentee ballot, an increase of 340,000 over 2018. Some of the biggest increases in are in Republican leaning counties. The rise is less profound in Detroit, a Democratic hotspot. Michigan is on pace to set a record for absentee voting in a gubernatorial...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Are Ann Arbor city leaders walking the talk on climate action?
ANN ARBOR, MI — Three years ago, Ann Arbor leaders declared a climate emergency and set a goal to make the community carbon-neutral by 2030. The city’s A2Zero plan, adopted by City Council in 2020, lays out a strategy to get there — in part by getting residents to go solar, electrify homes to get rid of gas appliances, drive significantly less, produce less waste, transition to more plant-based diets and replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles.
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop
(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
