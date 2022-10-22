ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor

Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game

Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Psilocybin advocates commune at the capitol to promote policy, mental health, and recovery

Therapeutic value of plant medicine. LANSING, Oct. 18 – When I arrived on the east lawn of the capitol building, the members of the Michigan Initiative for Community Healing (MICH) were still setting up. It was a frigid fall morning, beset with an icy rain and a particularly unsympathetic wind, yet these uncrowned champions of plant medicine were undeterred. A small group of about seven members were busy erecting tents, piling T-shirts, and setting out coffee that would warm devoted rally goers; the looming risk of hypothermia overshadowed by their dedication to the cause.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities

A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Are Ann Arbor city leaders walking the talk on climate action?

ANN ARBOR, MI — Three years ago, Ann Arbor leaders declared a climate emergency and set a goal to make the community carbon-neutral by 2030. The city’s A2Zero plan, adopted by City Council in 2020, lays out a strategy to get there — in part by getting residents to go solar, electrify homes to get rid of gas appliances, drive significantly less, produce less waste, transition to more plant-based diets and replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop

(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy