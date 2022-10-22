ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Men’s Soccer Quest for Home Playoff Game Begins on Senior Night Against Alderson Broaddus

Wheeling, W. Va. - Earlier this week, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-9-1, 6-7-1) clinched a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs for the first time since 2018 when West Liberty tied with West Virginia Wesleyan. Now, the race is on to clinch a first-round home playoff game when the Cardinals host Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Before the game, Wheeling will take the time to honor its senior class on senior night at around 7:15 PM.
Offense Hits Strong as Volleyball Takes Down Frostburg State 3-0

Frostburg, MD. – As the regular season comes down to its final two weeks, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (19-7, 12-1) looked to keep momentum on their side. Their offense took the lead, with four Cardinals finishing with double digit kills as Wheeling beat Frostburg State 3-0 in Frostburg, Maryland. The Cardinals move to 12-1 in conference play and keep pace with Charleston, who also moves to 12-1, in the race to host the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship Tournament.
Women’s Soccer Looks to Seal Playoff Fate with Road Matchup at West Virginia Wesleyan

Wheeling, W. Va. - So far this fall athletics season, three teams have secured their spot in either the Mountain East Conference (MEC) or National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) playoffs. On Wednesday, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-10-1, 5-8-1) will try to clinch their spot in the MEC playoffs on the road when they battle West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 PM. The Cardinals need a win and a West Liberty loss to Davis & Elkins to clinch their first-ever MEC Playoff berth.
Mandal/Davis Take Home Cardinals High Flyer of the Week Awards After Big Showings

Wheeling, W. Va. - Playoff races are coming down to the wire for the Wheeling University Athletic department, with three teams already clinching their spot in this year's tournament. As we head into the final week of October, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their weekly Cardinal High Flyer of the Week Award winners on Tuesday. Wheeling University Women's Swimmer Meredith Mandal earns the Women's High Flyer of the Week Award while a record setting performance earns Javon Davis the Male High Flyer of the Week Honor.
Tucker County football continues undefeated season

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Wheeling, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brooke High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treat times set

PARKERSBURG — Trick or treating in the Mid-Ohio Valley this year is mainly split between Saturday and Monday although there are a few communities choosing to turn loose their little ghosts and goblins on other days. Marietta officials don’t have to decide when to slate their trick or treat...
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
