wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Quest for Home Playoff Game Begins on Senior Night Against Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. - Earlier this week, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (6-9-1, 6-7-1) clinched a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs for the first time since 2018 when West Liberty tied with West Virginia Wesleyan. Now, the race is on to clinch a first-round home playoff game when the Cardinals host Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Before the game, Wheeling will take the time to honor its senior class on senior night at around 7:15 PM.
wucardinals.com
Offense Hits Strong as Volleyball Takes Down Frostburg State 3-0
Frostburg, MD. – As the regular season comes down to its final two weeks, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (19-7, 12-1) looked to keep momentum on their side. Their offense took the lead, with four Cardinals finishing with double digit kills as Wheeling beat Frostburg State 3-0 in Frostburg, Maryland. The Cardinals move to 12-1 in conference play and keep pace with Charleston, who also moves to 12-1, in the race to host the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship Tournament.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Looks to Seal Playoff Fate with Road Matchup at West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - So far this fall athletics season, three teams have secured their spot in either the Mountain East Conference (MEC) or National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) playoffs. On Wednesday, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-10-1, 5-8-1) will try to clinch their spot in the MEC playoffs on the road when they battle West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 PM. The Cardinals need a win and a West Liberty loss to Davis & Elkins to clinch their first-ever MEC Playoff berth.
wucardinals.com
Mandal/Davis Take Home Cardinals High Flyer of the Week Awards After Big Showings
Wheeling, W. Va. - Playoff races are coming down to the wire for the Wheeling University Athletic department, with three teams already clinching their spot in this year's tournament. As we head into the final week of October, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their weekly Cardinal High Flyer of the Week Award winners on Tuesday. Wheeling University Women's Swimmer Meredith Mandal earns the Women's High Flyer of the Week Award while a record setting performance earns Javon Davis the Male High Flyer of the Week Honor.
WDTV
Tucker County football continues undefeated season
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Wheeling, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley trick-or-treat times set
PARKERSBURG — Trick or treating in the Mid-Ohio Valley this year is mainly split between Saturday and Monday although there are a few communities choosing to turn loose their little ghosts and goblins on other days. Marietta officials don’t have to decide when to slate their trick or treat...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
cleveland19.com
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
