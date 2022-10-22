ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

wymt.com

The city of Hyden officially recognized as a ‘Trail Town’

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hyden officially received it’s Trail Town’ certification on Monday. In a ceremony on Main Street, local officials formally gave the certificate to Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. Leslie County and the city of Hyden have been working towards the Kentucky Tourism certification...
HYDEN, KY
WSAZ

wymt.com

City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend

LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - Loud booms could be heard across the Leatherwood area this weekend, as a reenactment of the Civil War battle in Leatherwood took place. Nice weather set up a pretty scene, as actors in Civil War uniforms put on a show for viewers. Participant Kyler Calhoun, who...
LEATHERWOOD, KY
Kingsport Times-News

MECC Home Craft Days brings out crowds in force

BIG STONE GAP — A sunny and warm Indian summer day brought hundreds of people to Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days on Saturday. Dozens of local artisans, craftspersons and authors displayed work ranging from pottery and blacksmithing to soapmaking, woodworking, decorative arts and supernatural stories.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wymt.com

q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Magoffin County industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site. The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch. No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown. No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch. No. 2 - Letcher Central’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

