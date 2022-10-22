Read full article on original website
wymt.com
CMH 23 receives $1 million grant for TV and radio broadcasting studio at MAC
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Last week at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville, 11 projects across the region received grants totaling nearly $25 million. One project that received a share of those funds was Country Music Highway 23′s (CMH 23) new radio and television broadcasting studio at the Mountain Arts Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
wymt.com
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Pikeville community is mourning the death of a young smile that lit the halls of Pikeville Elementary School. Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through his hometown. “He might not be here with us today, but we don’t forget him,” said Pikeville...
wymt.com
The city of Hyden officially recognized as a ‘Trail Town’
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hyden officially received it’s Trail Town’ certification on Monday. In a ceremony on Main Street, local officials formally gave the certificate to Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. Leslie County and the city of Hyden have been working towards the Kentucky Tourism certification...
WSAZ
wymt.com
Primary Care Centers of EKY host Halloween Fest event with largest turnout yet
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) hosted its annual Halloween Fest event at the clinic in Hazard, involving several community partners in the process. Dozens of people lined up outside of the Primary Care building to take part in the festivities. Primary Care has partnered...
wymt.com
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
wymt.com
wymt.com
EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - Loud booms could be heard across the Leatherwood area this weekend, as a reenactment of the Civil War battle in Leatherwood took place. Nice weather set up a pretty scene, as actors in Civil War uniforms put on a show for viewers. Participant Kyler Calhoun, who...
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With only one week left in the regular season, our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has a newcomer.
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
Kingsport Times-News
MECC Home Craft Days brings out crowds in force
BIG STONE GAP — A sunny and warm Indian summer day brought hundreds of people to Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days on Saturday. Dozens of local artisans, craftspersons and authors displayed work ranging from pottery and blacksmithing to soapmaking, woodworking, decorative arts and supernatural stories.
wymt.com
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Magoffin County industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site. The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch. No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown. No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch. No. 2 - Letcher Central’s...
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
