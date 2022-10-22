ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges

The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea

While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild

DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild. Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

