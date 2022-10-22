Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges
The accused Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday morning. According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley was preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County prosecutor answers questions after Oxford shooter’s guilty plea
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald took questions Monday about the Oxford High School shooter’s guilty plea. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty Monday morning (Oct. 24) to all 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured at the high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home
DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home. Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s next for Oxford High School shooter after guilty plea
The question that has everyone concerned is if the Oakland County Prosecutor will seek life without parole for the 16-year-old convicted Oxford High School shooter. Local 4 spoke with Karen McDonald to see if there was any chance that he could get out of prison decades from now. McDonald said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea
While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old killed when motorcycle strikes deer, forcing him into oncoming traffic in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a deer in Oakland County, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an SUV, police said. The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) on Harvey Lake...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild
DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild. Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. Update from chief: Man killed by officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical episode suspected after 53-year-old Wales Township man found dead after crash
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Wales Township man has died after police believe he had a “medical episode” and crashed his vehicle in Port Huron Township. The incident happened at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the Michigan MDOT Welcome Center in Port Huron Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
