Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
SF to Deploy 150 'Ambassadors' to Make Downtown Shopping District Feel Safer This Holiday Season
After the PR disaster that San Francisco faced last year around the holidays, with smash-and-grab robberies being conducted left and right by coordinated gaggles of thieves, the mayor is hoping for a calmer season this year. Mayor London Breed has a plan to deploy 150 street ambassadors from the nonprofit...
Governor's Office Wades Into Noe Valley Toilet Controversy, Says Funds Will Be Withheld
Once again, Gavin Newsom's administration is admonishing San Francisco and its slow-moving, needlessly costly bureaucracy, and holding funds hostage for a planned public toilet in Noe Valley until the city can figure out how to make it less stupidly expensive. Last week we learned of the planned public toilet in...
Sizable 5.1M Earthquake Shakes Bay Area, Epicenter Near San Jose
An earthquake that struck at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, with an epicenter near South San Jose, gave a good shake to San Francisco and much of the Bay Area. Did you feel it? The USGS puts the magnitude of the initial quake at 5.1, which is sizable by any standard — and one of the largest quakes to hit the region since 2014's Napa earthquake, which was a 6.0M.
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
Monday Morning Headlines: No Remains Found In Buried Car In Atherton
Atherton police confirmed Monday that no human remains and nothing "unusual or suspicious" was found in the unearthed Mercedes-Benz. The car, reportedly stolen in 1992 and likely buried there by a former owner with ties to crime, was discovered by landscapers on Thursday. [Chronicle]. Governor Gavin Newsom once again vowed...
After Pedestrian Fatality In Sunset, Twitter-Famous Muni Driver Slams Supervisor Mar For Scaling Back Slow Streets
When a Monday pedestrian death brought grievances from the district’s supervisor Gordon Mar, Mar himself took some grief from a local Twitter celebrity over shutting down Slow Streets in the Sunset. It is a common, perhaps formulaic, but certainly tasteful gesture that when a San Francisco resident is killed...
Humpday Headlines: Chilly Fall Temps Are Here
It is going to be a windy day, and bundle up for a chilly fall night tonight. The weather is shifting again, fog is getting blown away, and a cold front with no cloud cover means we are going to feel the chill tonight after sunset. [Chronicle]. Around 90,000 people...
Bourbon & Branch's Bar Group Is Opening Another Speakeasy Nightclub on Market Street, The Dawn Club
This winter we shall see the opening of another new bar and jazz venue from Future Bars, the group behind Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, Pagan Idol and other cocktail spots. And it's a revival of a legendary speakeasy turned legit nightclub from the 1930s and 40s, in the same spot where that venue resided.
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint
There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
19-Year-Old Woman Shot and Critically Injured In Bernal Heights
A shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday about a block away from the Bernal Heights Safeway. The shooting happened at 11:56 p.m. on the typically very quiet 100 block of Coleridge Street, which is a block off Mission Street, near the Safeway store in La Lengua/Bernal Heights. As KPIX...
