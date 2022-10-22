ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Sizable 5.1M Earthquake Shakes Bay Area, Epicenter Near San Jose

An earthquake that struck at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, with an epicenter near South San Jose, gave a good shake to San Francisco and much of the Bay Area. Did you feel it? The USGS puts the magnitude of the initial quake at 5.1, which is sizable by any standard — and one of the largest quakes to hit the region since 2014's Napa earthquake, which was a 6.0M.
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
Monday Morning Headlines: No Remains Found In Buried Car In Atherton

Atherton police confirmed Monday that no human remains and nothing "unusual or suspicious" was found in the unearthed Mercedes-Benz. The car, reportedly stolen in 1992 and likely buried there by a former owner with ties to crime, was discovered by landscapers on Thursday. [Chronicle]. Governor Gavin Newsom once again vowed...
Humpday Headlines: Chilly Fall Temps Are Here

It is going to be a windy day, and bundle up for a chilly fall night tonight. The weather is shifting again, fog is getting blown away, and a cold front with no cloud cover means we are going to feel the chill tonight after sunset. [Chronicle]. Around 90,000 people...
Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint

There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
19-Year-Old Woman Shot and Critically Injured In Bernal Heights

A shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday about a block away from the Bernal Heights Safeway. The shooting happened at 11:56 p.m. on the typically very quiet 100 block of Coleridge Street, which is a block off Mission Street, near the Safeway store in La Lengua/Bernal Heights. As KPIX...
