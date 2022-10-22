An earthquake that struck at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, with an epicenter near South San Jose, gave a good shake to San Francisco and much of the Bay Area. Did you feel it? The USGS puts the magnitude of the initial quake at 5.1, which is sizable by any standard — and one of the largest quakes to hit the region since 2014's Napa earthquake, which was a 6.0M.

