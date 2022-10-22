ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few more clouds, even warmer Sunday

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago

Saturday night will not be as chilly with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 60s. Sunday afternoon will feature a few more clouds as temperatures warm to near average, rising to the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will bring showers late Wednesday into early Thursday, but temperatures won’t cool down much after the front.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Great weather will continue into next weekend.

