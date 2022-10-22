Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation." The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's...
England to host Brazil in women's Finalissima in April
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London next year, UEFA said Wednesday. The showpiece game for women’s soccer will take place on April 6 at Wembley Stadium, three months before both teams go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Eriksen: Man United 'starting to believe' under Ten Hag
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — When Erik ten Hag made Christian Eriksen one of his first signings as Manchester United manager, it was a statement about the type of soccer he intended to introduce to the club. Eriksen is a cultured midfielder who is capable of receiving the ball in...
