White evaluates pass rush, looks ahead to Missouri
South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White and his defense have risen to the challenge the past few weeks against Kentucky and Texas A&M and will look to do the same this weekend against Missouri. One area of the defense that has continued to improve each game is the pass rush....
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind
Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses player suspensions
Reports surfaced yesterday and have been confirmed by Gigem 247 that three Texas A&M football players from the team's 2022 recruiting class...cornerback Denver Harris, wideout Chris Marshall, and offensive lineman PJ Williams...had been suspended from the football team for off the field issues. Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher was asked about the suspensions today on the SEC's weekly teleconference.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
Report: Jimbo Fisher suspends several Texas A&M freshmen
Texas A&M’s football season apparently has become even more tumultuous. TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci reported on Monday night that several freshmen football players have been suspended indefinitely by Jimbo Fisher. Liucci was unsure of the exact number, but believes it’s three or four players. This might be the...
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M offense vs Ole Miss defense
Contrary to what most people believe, Texas A&M's offense did some good things the other night versus South Carolina. They got the ball in the hands of their two best playmakers, Devon Achane and Evan Stewart, 33 times out of a possible 80 snaps. They moved quarterback Haynes King around via rollouts and the zone read and used far more RPOs than what we're used to seeing out of them. They took advantages of their defense's ability to force turnovers by scoring ten points off of them and getting themselves back in the game not once but twice when down by double digits.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Why staff changes are something to watch for Aggies, Jimbo Fisher at season's conclusion
As Texas A&M football’s season continues to spiral out of control in Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says things need to be addressed in the long run. The Aggies dropped to 3-4 and extended their losing streak to three games. Pate examined where the program goes from here on the latest episode of Late Kick.
University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
Lembo, White address being connected to Charlotte opening
Earlier this week, South Carolina football coordinators Clayton White and Pete Lembo were mentioned as possible candidates for the head coaching position at Charlotte, which came open over the weekend when Will Healy was fired after a 1-7 start to the season. On Wednesday, both coaches responded to being mentioned for the opening.
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson continues to add new offers
As Wesley Watson continues to impress during his senior campaign at College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated, the young receiver continues to add new scholarship offers. Houston, Kansas State and Oklahoma State have all stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. "I am still locked in with Colorado," said Watson,...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
Thousands descend upon Columbia for State Fair, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many searching for parking and tailgating spots in Columbia had a tough time on Saturday as two major events - South Carolina gameday and the SC State Fair - unfolded mere yards from one another. And many just found themselves sitting in traffic. "It's a Saturday...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: T-Pain headlines Cockstock 2022
T-Pain headlined Cockstock, USC's homecoming concert, in the Colonial Life Area on Oct. 21, 2022. The concert, which was free to students, was part of Carolina Production's homecoming calendar of events. This year's homecoming theme is "Saturday in South Carolina."
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
247Sports
