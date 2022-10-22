Read full article on original website
Tracking rain into early Wednesday with much cooler air to settle in
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A welcomed gift arrived into our area for Tuesday in the form of rain showers. This rain has been much needed statewide, and we will track rain chances into early Wednesday with cooler air to sink in for the rest of the week. Tuesday night: Scattered...
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop, he...
Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event
Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
Demolition of Fishers City Hall begins Monday; public invited to watch
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Construction crews will begin demolition of the former Fishers City Hall building on Monday and the public is invited to watch. The demolition and site preparations will last for the next several weeks, according to city leaders. Visitors can watch the crews at work from...
Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service
The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
IMPD: Child hit by vehicle on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side, police said. The child was hit shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms to News 8.
IMPD: Missing 4-year-old girl, mother found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
Grab your tickets now for 2023 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 215 days away, but the time to buy tickets for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and other 2023 racing events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is right now. Tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices for...
Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time. Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor...
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
1 death ruled as homicide, 1 injured in east side shooting
LATEST: Just after 1 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located two men with injuries with gunshot wounds. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.
IMPD: Shootings kills 2 near 38th and Meridian Streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed early Monday on the city’s near north side, police said. Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Africana Repertory Theatre spotlights Black playwrights in annual OnyxFest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Onyx Fest is entering its 12th year showcasing Black playwrights in Indiana. Organizers say it was developed out of necessity, but it’s became more than that. It has helped create a much-needed avenue for Black story telling. Historically theater has been considered a not so...
IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side. Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
