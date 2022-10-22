ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event

Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Demolition of Fishers City Hall begins Monday; public invited to watch

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Construction crews will begin demolition of the former Fishers City Hall building on Monday and the public is invited to watch. The demolition and site preparations will last for the next several weeks, according to city leaders. Visitors can watch the crews at work from...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service

The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child hit by vehicle on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side, police said. The child was hit shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms to News 8.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Missing 4-year-old girl, mother found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in finding missing 4-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 death ruled as homicide, 1 injured in east side shooting

LATEST: Just after 1 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located two men with injuries with gunshot wounds. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Shootings kills 2 near 38th and Meridian Streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed early Monday on the city’s near north side, police said. Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side. Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

