Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
William Fredlock IV
SWANTON — William Harold “W.H.” Fredlock IV, 57, of Swanton, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born on March 16, 1965 in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of William Harold “Bill” III and Sandra S. “Sandy” (Moffatt) Fredlock of Swanton.
WVNews
Pennie Reall
GORMANIA, W.Va. — Pennie Mae Reall, 45, of Gormania, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at…
WVNews
Officials confirm 'big addition' coming to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As an agreement is finalized, preparations are already underway for a new business to come to the Meadowbrook Mall. According to a press release from The Cafaro Company, which operates the mall, this new tenant will be "the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall."
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, Dance Studio presents 'The Snow Queen' Nov. 18-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen" Nov. 18-19 at the Metropolitan Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
WVNews
Joys and sorrows
Lewis County teams won an sectional title, won a regional title, and picked up a nice football win this week, so I already had plenty to chose from in what to write about for my column. Of course, we also had sad news this week in the Lewis County sports world with the passing of Beth White- Nichols.
WVNews
Jackhammer work
A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher. The men used other equipment to periodically release trapped gas.
WVNews
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
WVNews
Community forums set to discuss possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation site redesign
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of community meetings are planned in November to discuss the future of recreation around the Benedum Civic Center downtown. A public hearing/open house with Thrasher Group consultants will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benedum Civic Center, located at 164 W. Main St, before a public work session with Bridgeport City Council members at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
WVNews
A changer of lives
The title of my column this week is credited to Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston. This is how he described long time educator and much loved person Beth Nichols, and anyone who ever had the good fortune of meeting Beth would agree. I first met Beth years ago...
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
WVNews
Even as it gets colder, there is still plenty to do
Trick or treat for Weston, Jane Lew, and Lewis County will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. There are a few tips that parents, kids, and drivers can do to stay safe while out on the spookiest night.
WVNews
Men at work: Robey Excavating crew uses jackhammer to address gas leak near Municipal Building in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher.
WVNews
Mavis ‘Carlene” Alfred
Please join our family for a special gravesite service to celebrate the life of Carlene Alfred on November 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, also known as Masonic Cemetery. We would also like to thank everyone for the outreach of love and support during this difficult...
WVNews
Morgantown City Council hears about animal control
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
WVNews
Kindness and Respect: Lewis County, West Virginia mourns the loss of beloved educator Beth White-Nichols
The Lewis County High School and LCHS sports communities have come together in mourning the loss and celebrating the life and legacy of beloved educator and coach Beth White-Nichols, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a battle with cancer. White-Nichols became a well-loved fixture in Lewis County Schools over...
WVNews
Young Riders 4-H Club Celebrates National 4-H Month
The Young Riders 4-H Club kicked off National 4-H Month with the first meeting of the program year and election of officers. The Young Riders 4-H Club strives “To make the best better”. Each month the club participates in a community service project. At the October meeting, the...
WVNews
Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools
Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
WVNews
Patricia Nelson
GRANTSVILLE — Patricia Ann (Wiley) Gatterman Nelson, 78 of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Jan. 1, 1944, in Grantsville, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Cora (Walls) Wiley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Gatterman and Rick Nelson; one grandson, Jeremy East and one sister, Dorothy Baker.
WVNews
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert on Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small percussion...
WVNews
Donations requested for "Shop with an Officer"
December is quickly approaching, which means the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for our annual “Shop with an Officer” program. This event is only made possible through the community’s most generous donations. We have been very fortunate to be able to hold this event for our community for many years now. This event is deigned to not only assist the underprivileged children in our community, but also to provide them with positive reinforcement in regards to law enforcement.
Comments / 0