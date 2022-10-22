ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind

Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
aikenhighhornets.com

Varsity Football falls to Lexington 50 – 0

Aiken offense stuggled and now it has been 3 weeks in a row that Aiken has gave up 14 points in less than 2 minutes while being on offense with poorly turnovers at their own 10 yard line. Final score 50-0 Lexington.
AIKEN, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Photos: Black Bass World Championship Weigh-In and Concert

A concert from Ridge Spring native and up-and-coming country singer Cody Webb followed the Oct. 21 weigh-in. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
RIDGE SPRING, SC
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
EDGEFIELD, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy