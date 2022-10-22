Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind
Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
Howard weighs in on A&M win
Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina's expectations, notes 2 a.m. call from recruit
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game against Texas A&M on 3-game winning streak after some sputters toward the beginning of the season and extended that number of victories to 4 when they bested the Aggies, 30-24. Running back Marshawn Lloyd was among the standouts in that game, rushing...
Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum
Head coach Shane Beamer joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon and discussed everything South Carolina following their big win.
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
sportstalksc.com
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gets the offer from #Gamecocks; what’s next for the Syracuse commitment
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will play in the biggest game of his high school career Friday night when his Bruins host crosstown rival West Florence. Both are unbeaten and the winner wins the region. There will be more big games for Sellers to come as his team moves through the playoffs.
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
The Skirmish That Sparked The Gamecocks
South Carolina and Texas A&M came into Saturday night's matchup feeling the pressure to win, culminating in a dust-up that saw the Gamecocks harness their emotions and use it on the field.
aikenhighhornets.com
Varsity Football falls to Lexington 50 – 0
Aiken offense stuggled and now it has been 3 weeks in a row that Aiken has gave up 14 points in less than 2 minutes while being on offense with poorly turnovers at their own 10 yard line. Final score 50-0 Lexington.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Lexington County Chronicle
Photos: Black Bass World Championship Weigh-In and Concert
A concert from Ridge Spring native and up-and-coming country singer Cody Webb followed the Oct. 21 weigh-in. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
