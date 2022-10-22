Guards march former China president Hu Jintao from Communist Party closing ceremony

GUARDS marched former China president Hu Jintao out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party congress yesterday.

Hu, 79, was sat on stage next to successor Xi Jinping before two stewards led him out of the hall in Beijing.

Guards marched former China president Hu Jintao out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party congress yesterday Credit: Reuters

Hu was sat on stage next to successor Xi Jinping before two stewards led him out of the hall in Beijing Credit: EPA

One was caught on camera repeatedly trying to lift Hu out of his seat.

Hu then put his hand on a sheet of paper on Xi’s folder but Xi quickly put his hand over it.

After Hu finally stood up China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu wiped his own head with a cloth.

He also handed the ex-president’s folder to a steward.

Hu was distressed and appeared to resist leaving, turning back to his seat at one point.

On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder.

Video was widely shared on Twitter but could not be found on China’s heavily censored social media.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Hu was escorted from the chamber after feeling unwell.

Hu, president from 2003 to 2013, appeared unsteady on his feet a week ago at the opening ceremony.