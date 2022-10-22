ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

How gender, race, age and voter ID laws affect whether a voter actually casts a ballot

Who shows up to cast a ballot and who is allowed to mark a ballot and have it counted will determine which candidates take office and what issues they focus on. The Conversation asked three scholars of different aspects of voter turnout for their insights as the election approaches. Jane Junn, USC Dornsife College of […] The post How gender, race, age and voter ID laws affect whether a voter actually casts a ballot appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy