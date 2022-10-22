ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

86-year-old man found after being reported missing in Salisbury, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAExX_0ijBsm1b00

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an 86-year-old man who was reported missing has been found.

Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday.

He was driving a red Kia Soul with a North Carolina Disabled Veteran tag that reads 819-TDV, according to police.

On Monday morning, deputies confirmed Sisk had been found and was no longer missing.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Body of 74-year-old woman reported missing in Iredell County found, troopers say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy