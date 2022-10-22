86-year-old man found after being reported missing in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an 86-year-old man who was reported missing has been found.

Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday.

He was driving a red Kia Soul with a North Carolina Disabled Veteran tag that reads 819-TDV, according to police.

On Monday morning, deputies confirmed Sisk had been found and was no longer missing.

No further information was released.

