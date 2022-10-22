Read full article on original website
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in many regions across the United States, with trees rapidly shedding their bouquets of brightly colored leaves and gusty winds turning exposed faces chilly and red. However, things have rapidly gotten much colder on top of Mount Olympus. In fact, a winter storm trapped three teenage hikers on one of its trails on Saturday. Fortunately, rescuers found them in time, taking them to the hospital afterward.
