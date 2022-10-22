Read full article on original website
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
WATCH: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video showing a county-wide chase over the weekend that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say it all started just before 1 a.m. Saturday when...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
Deputies: Orlando teen identified as victim of deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left an Orlando teen dead Monday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road after getting reports of gunfire in the area just after 7 p.m.
Employee halts thief from stealing Osceola County school bus, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County schools employee stopped a man from driving off in a school bus parked at a gas station on Monday, video released by the district shows. The school district said the bus was parked at a RaceTrac after dropping off students when the...
UPDATE: Suspicious incident near Lake County bus stop was misunderstanding
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday said that a suspicious incident at a bus stop last week in unincorporated Clermont turned out to be an “innocent misunderstanding.”. A student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies that a man in a silver SUV...
43-year-old woman dies after Volusia County crash on US 92, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 92 Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. Highway 92 and approached West...
Man seriously hurt, car crash leads to criminal investigation in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies believe criminal behavior was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Deputies said it happened Sunday night at the corner of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard. Investigators said they found a couple of empty shell casings inside the vehicle. However, they have not recovered...
FHP: East River High School student killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in a crash Sunday. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly...
East River High School quarterback killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road
ORLANDO, Fla. - Classmates and loved ones of an Orlando school community are mourning the loss of a high school senior killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
‘It’s a pity’: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired. They arrived to find one person who had...
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one driver dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live near Pine Hills said they’re taking a risk every time drivers buckle up and hit the road. Residents say they’ve lost power and access to their businesses because of the continuous crashes and accidents, and that this is a major safety issue that is being ignored.
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
Missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside Orange County home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl found shot to death Monday evening outside a home in Orange County had been reported missing in August, Orlando police said. The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road. [TRENDING: East...
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
Orlando man charged with attempted murder of 2 Polk County deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested in Polk County and charged with the attempted murder of two deputies there. Investigators say Carl Dunlap was arrested back on Oct. 7. They say he was wanted for burglaries committed at a couple of convenience stores in Polk...
