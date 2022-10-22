ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
fox35orlando.com

East River High School quarterback killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Classmates and loved ones of an Orlando school community are mourning the loss of a high school senior killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy