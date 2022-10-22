Twitter reacts to Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ comeback win over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers avoided an upset in Death Valley Saturday as No.5 Clemson took down No.14 Syracuse 27-21, remaining undefeated this season.

Clemson fans went through a lot watching this matchup as the Tigers entered halftime down 21-10, with the team playing arguably the worst football we’ve seen from them this season. A quarterback change in the 3rd quarter from DJ Uiagalelei to highly touted freshman Cade Klubnik was just the spark the Tigers’ offense needed to get things going.

While Klubnik didn’t produce anything wild statistically, Clemson’s offense scored 17 points in the fourth quarter as the team took home another top-25 win. Will Shipley continues to play the best football of his career, taking home a 50-yard game-winning touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Shipley has been thriving as the focal point of this Clemson offense.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s comeback win over the Orange:

