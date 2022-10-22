ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

my40.tv

In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

NC Attorney General Josh Stein makes a stop in Asheville, talking tech safety with kids

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a stop in the mountains on Tuesday, speaking with students about the importance of online safety. He visited with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville to talk about the North Carolina Department of Justice’s tech safety agreement, a new resource to help parents and caregivers keep their kids safe online.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Edwards Believes Buncombe County is Doing Well

Buncombe County Distict 3 – The current seat holder for the Buncombe County Commissioner Seat in District 3 is looking to retain her place on the board as she runs for re-election. Amanda Edwards, a Town of Weaverville resident since 2005, hopes to hold on to her seat this November.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
MARION, NC
my40.tv

Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
ASHEVILLE, NC

