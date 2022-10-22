Read full article on original website
my40.tv
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
my40.tv
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
my40.tv
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
my40.tv
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
my40.tv
Ready, set, rehearse! Playwright to attend Franklin School of Innovation shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at the Franklin School of Innovation are rehearsing their fall play -- "Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm?" by Katherine Vondy. The play is a mystery drama and a true story from the 1940s in London. It has never been performed until now, which is something the students are very excited about.
my40.tv
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
my40.tv
NC Attorney General Josh Stein makes a stop in Asheville, talking tech safety with kids
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a stop in the mountains on Tuesday, speaking with students about the importance of online safety. He visited with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville to talk about the North Carolina Department of Justice’s tech safety agreement, a new resource to help parents and caregivers keep their kids safe online.
tribpapers.com
Edwards Believes Buncombe County is Doing Well
Buncombe County Distict 3 – The current seat holder for the Buncombe County Commissioner Seat in District 3 is looking to retain her place on the board as she runs for re-election. Amanda Edwards, a Town of Weaverville resident since 2005, hopes to hold on to her seat this November.
my40.tv
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
my40.tv
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
my40.tv
Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
my40.tv
Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
my40.tv
Asheville leaders unanimously approve millions of dollars for affordable housing efforts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six million dollars will be going toward affordable housing in Asheville. Back in 2016, city voters voted in favor of a $25 million housing bond; over $18 million has been invested and leaders now have to decide what to do with the rest. There was...
my40.tv
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
my40.tv
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
my40.tv
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
my40.tv
City council adopts plans to make Asheville more walkable, safer for pedestrians
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City leaders took a step Tuesday night to make Asheville more walkable and safer for pedestrians. City council unanimously approved a resolution to adopt the Close the GAP Plans, which identify a network of greenway, accessibility and pedestrian networks for the community. Close the GAP...
my40.tv
Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
my40.tv
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
my40.tv
"It feels really good" LEAF wraps up after days of huge turnout, celebrating 50 years
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular arts festival in the mountains wrapped up on Sunday. LEAF celebrated its 50th solid gold festival this weekend at Lake Eden in Black Mountain. People from Western North Carolina and all across the country joined together to celebrate LEAF this weekend. The...
