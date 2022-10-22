Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
Trick or Treat at the Ag Complex this Thursday
On Thursday, October 27, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will host Bulloch County’s annual Trick or Treat at the Ag Complex. The festivities will begin at 5:30 pm and end at 7:30 pm. Trick or Treat is the perfect place to celebrate the fall season in a family-friendly Halloween atmosphere.
Scare on the Square kicks off Halloween fun Saturday
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will hosted the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event on Saturday in downtown Statesboro. The fun began at the Party Impressions Scare on the Square CandyLand game in the Georgia Southern BIG alley at 58 East Main Street. Children played the game and received candy while engaging in fun activities.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
Georgia Southern Miracle gathers donations to give towards children’s hospital
On Oct. 18, the Georgia Southern Miracle organization’s president rallied the executive board and all members to bring donations of candy and small objects to fill spooky treat bags, which will be delivered to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia for Halloween. “This is acting as a service for...
New report takes a fresh look at Savannah's role in the history of American slavery
LISTEN: The history of the city of Savannah is bound to the history of slavery in the United States. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, whose new report at the legacy of slavery through the cities that played leading roles in promoting and enabling it.
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
wtoc.com
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
WRAL
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
SAVANNAH, GA. — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police...
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
WJCL
Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
