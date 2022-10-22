ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Trick or Treat at the Ag Complex this Thursday

On Thursday, October 27, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will host Bulloch County’s annual Trick or Treat at the Ag Complex. The festivities will begin at 5:30 pm and end at 7:30 pm. Trick or Treat is the perfect place to celebrate the fall season in a family-friendly Halloween atmosphere.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Scare on the Square kicks off Halloween fun Saturday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will hosted the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event on Saturday in downtown Statesboro. The fun began at the Party Impressions Scare on the Square CandyLand game in the Georgia Southern BIG alley at 58 East Main Street. Children played the game and received candy while engaging in fun activities.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Pride Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park

Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRAL

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, GA. — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

