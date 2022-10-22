Read full article on original website
IATC releases team rankings ahead of State XC
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Wednesday, October 26th
(KMAland) -- A busy Wednesday with 1A and 2A regional finals throughout the state of Iowa, including KMA Radio broadcasts in Denison, Atlantic and Harlan. Check out the full Wednesday slate below. KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE. Maryville at Benton (B) KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE. Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals. Riverside vs. Gehlen...
Martin Blog (10/26): Top statistical performances from Week 9
(KMAland) -- The ninth week of the regular season and opening week of the playoffs brought us some big performances in KMAalnd Iowa football. This space is for honoring those:. Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (376) Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (366) Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (293) Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis is on edge after a gunman walked into a school Monday and pulled the trigger – killing a 16-year-old girl and a 61-year-old teacher. Seven students were also injured and are in stable condition. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack says officers entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School without hesitation and followed the gunfire. Sack says hundreds of students and staff are being interviewed to learn what happened. The gunman, who was black, had a long rifle and almost a dozen magazines. Police said the doors to the school were locked, but they did not explain how the suspect gained access to the building.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022
(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts
Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.
No damage from 2.1 Missouri quake
A small earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.1 magnitude quake, centered about one half mile north-northwest of Howardville, Missouri, or about 21 miles south of Sikeston, occurred at 4:04 a.m. No damage was reported...
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti.
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
What ID do I need to vote in 2022 midterms? Missouri’s law has changed
In both Missouri and Kansas, you'll need a photo ID to vote this November. That's a new change in Missouri after a new state law passed.
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
