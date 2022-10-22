Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
Active police presence at school in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
Pittston Housing Authority apartment outage leaves residents in the dark
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were without power. The outage lasted four days in a Luzerne County low-income apartment complex. Utility crews are continuing to work and residents here at the apollo apartments are frustrated with how this outage was handled. Many of them are disabled or in need of power for […]
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Fire destroys home in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Friday night fire that caused power outage ruled accidental
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Friday night fire in Lackawanna County has been ruled accidental. The PSP Fire Marshal Unit says they assisted with the fire that occurred Friday night around 11:00 in the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop, which caused a power outage. State Trooper Jeffrey Winters […]
Theft suspect nabbed by police
Williamsport, Pa. — Wegman’s lost approximately $24.26 worth of merchandise and a Lycoming County man was charged for theft. Loss prevention employees at the store contacted Williamsport Police to report the Oct. 12 theft. Dayaan Rahmise Washington was identified on surveillance video provided by the store, police said. The 19-year-old Williamsport resident ran from police when they located him near Second Street. Williamsport Police Officers located lemonade, grape juice, cheese...
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
Pa. woman arrested after causing $1000’s in damages to township employee vehicles
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett woman was arrested following a dispute over property where police allege her of causing thousands of dollars worth of damages to multiple vehicles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect identified in Uni Mart clown mask robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword. William Clancy, 39, of the Albrightsville area, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.
K-9 dogs show off what makes them so special
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From dogs showing off their costumes to dogs showing off their skills, a demonstration also at McDade Park showed what makes K-9 Officers such valuable members of the force. It’s their nose that sets dogs apart. A dog’s snout includes 225 million scent receptors compared to a human’s 5 million. […]
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-19
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 19, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
16 To The Rescue: Duke
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Charlie
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a 10-year-old, adult Beagle Terrier mix.
