FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker

Steelers Not Expected To Trade WR Chase Claypool

Rapoport does add that this is barring a shift in the Steelers’ thinking regarding Claypool or a team stepping up with a big offer. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out the Packers as a potential landing spot for Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, even though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
FanSided

5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season

Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel wins despite bad coaching decision

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel won the 4th game of his young career despite some questionable decisions. When Mike McDaniel became the Miami Dolphins head coach, many saw an offensive genius in the making. McDaniel showed poise and enthusiasm throughout training camp and many wondered when the wheels would fall off. After all, rookie head coaches eventually run into rookie mistakes.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ squeaker win over Steelers; plus stock up, stock down

The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh. Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit ...
FanSided

FanSided

