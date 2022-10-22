Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Steelers Not Expected To Trade WR Chase Claypool
Rapoport does add that this is barring a shift in the Steelers’ thinking regarding Claypool or a team stepping up with a big offer. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out the Packers as a potential landing spot for Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, even though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
First Call: 'Barring a shift,' Steelers not expected to trade Chase Claypool; JuJu Smith-Schuster's big day for Chiefs
Monday’s “First Call” takes the temperature in the room when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially trading Chase Claypool or Mason Rudolph. A pair of ex-Steelers receivers flashed against one another Sunday. We look at next week’s forecast for the AFC North. And we check...
5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season
Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Tua Tagovailoa returned, so why is offense still struggling?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but still seeing Miami’s offense struggle and not be consistent. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Tomlin has a sub .500 record without Roethlisberger
Having a good to great quarterback hides a lot of a team’s warts. Take Andy Reid for example. He didn’t win a Super Bowl as until his 21st season in the NFL as a head coach when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel wins despite bad coaching decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel won the 4th game of his young career despite some questionable decisions. When Mike McDaniel became the Miami Dolphins head coach, many saw an offensive genius in the making. McDaniel showed poise and enthusiasm throughout training camp and many wondered when the wheels would fall off. After all, rookie head coaches eventually run into rookie mistakes.
Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ squeaker win over Steelers; plus stock up, stock down
The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh. Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit ...
