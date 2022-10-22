Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe
VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
NBC Bay Area
Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week
In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem. One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
vallejosun.com
World-class blues artists perform Wednesday nights at Vallejo’s Empress Lounge
VALLEJO - Geoff Drake has always loved the blues. He grew up in Richmond hearing Henry Oden and Freddie King practice up the street, and he was hooked. He rode his bike around North Richmond listening to music outside of blues clubs and a Gospel church. “I was the white...
Bay Area company joins Ye backlash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
KCRA.com
You can celebrate Drake’s birthday with free chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken
It’s Drake’s birthday so that can only mean one thing – free chicken. Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering a free slider or tender on Monday to celebrate musician Drake’s 36th birthday since he’s a major investor in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. The deal...
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
KTVU FOX 2
Lil Nas X 'made it rain' on drag performers at SF Oasis this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO - On the weekend his ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ made its way to San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, rapper Lil Nas X was seen among the audience at the city's premiere cabaret, drag, and burlesque nightclub, Oasis. The rapper, né Montero Lamar Hill, was seen...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
Comments / 0