Vallejo, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe

VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week

In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem. One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area company joins Ye backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
OAKLAND, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album

It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

