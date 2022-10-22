Read full article on original website
Popculture
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
Popculture
'The View': Star Jones Reveals If She'd Return to Talk Show
Star Jones was an integral part of The View for almost a decade, but she is not interested in returning. Jones, 60, now serves as the new judge on Divorce Court, which has now taken the top position in her schedule. The former Brooklyn prosecutor was a member of The View's first co-hosts.
Popculture
Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2022
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in November 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come November, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Show in the Middle of Production
Yet another Netflix series has been given the axe before it could even make it to the screen. Following the cancelations of the series Grendel in September, and amid a major shakeup of its animation slate, Netflix has quietly canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes mid-production. First confirmed to...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Reality TV Personality
After two heartbreaking exits last week, Dancing With the Stars returned with a night of dances set to Michael Bublé songs on Monday night's episode. At the end of the night, another couple was ousted. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
Popculture
Meghan Markle Reveals Interesting Detail She Learned About Her Genealogy
Meghan Markle has researched her own genealogy and discovered some interesting ancestry, including strong ties to Nigeria. On the newest episode of her Archetypes podcast, she mentioned this news during a conversation with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. She said that her genetic testing showed her to be 43 percent Nigerian. "I...
Popculture
HBO Renews Drama Series for Season 3
HBO has officially renewed the recent hit series Industry for Season 3, which is sure to thrill fans of the tense drama. According to Deadline, the show will be back with new episodes at some point in the future, though no specific premiere date was given. Industry debuted its first seaosn in Nov. 2020, with Season 2 launching back in August 2022.
Popculture
James Corden Addresses Restaurant Drama on 'Late Late Show'
James Corden is apologizing publicly for being "ungracious" to a server at the New York City restaurant Balthazar after the owner of the hotspot temporarily banned the late-night host, putting him on blast on social media. Corden revealed on Monday's The Late Late Show, that he typically adopts "quite a British attitude" towards stories about him to "never complain" about them and "never explain."
Popculture
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Announce Reunion
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are getting Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein back together again. The longtime friends and co-stars bantered back and forth on FaceTime as they announced a live Grace and Frankie reunion table read scheduled for Oct. 28 to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. "I think...
Popculture
CBS Holiday Movie and Special Schedule Revealed
CBS is getting festive this holiday season! As Halloween approaches and spooky season nears its end, the network is already getting a head start on the merry and bright, CBS unveiling its complete 2022 holiday schedule, a lineup of movies, specials, and special holiday episodes that will get viewers in the spirit of the season.
