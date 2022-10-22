Photos: Bishop Foley defeats Cardinal Mooney in Catholic League Prep Bowl

DETROIT — Bishop Foley (8-0) defeated Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 27-13 in the Catholic League Prep Bowl at Ford Field.

Bishop Foley scored first on a touchdown pass to Lorenzo Martinez from Angelo Costanza. The Ventures scored on a passing touchdown again, this one to Adam Kidder.

Bishop Foley took a 20-0 lead into halftime after a rushing touchdown by Gus Toppi.

Cardinal Mooney scored on a Brenden Haiesenleder run to cut the lead late into the third quarter, but Costanza connected with Kidder again to restore Bishop Foley's 20-point lead.

Brian Everhart scored on a quarterback sneak for the final touchdown of the game.

Here are photos from Saturday's game at Ford Field in Detroit:

Photos and video by Mariusz Nowak