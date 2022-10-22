Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Dark Lighting and Visuals Will Be Addressed Before Season 2
In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans objected to some episodes they said were too dark to properly see and understand. The issue reared its head again in the first season of the Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and in both cases, the creatives behind the show defended the baffling decision as a creative choice. Now that the first season is over, though, it seems as if showrunner Ryan Condal is backing off of that a little bit, and seems open to addressing fan concerns.
ComicBook
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Filming Start Revealed
Marvel Studios is getting ready to wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Phase Four has opened up many doors for the future of the MCU and has even given us some pretty good characters to pay attention to over the next few years. One of those characters being Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha Harkness is one of a few characters that will be getting their own spin-off series out of Phase Four with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn just last week revealed that filming would begin sometime next month, but it seems that the official start date for the series is in early December. According to Production List, the project will begin filming on December 5th in Atlanta, GA.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
ComicBook
Green Lantern Being Retooled at HBO Max
The long-in-development Green Lantern series from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being "redeveloped" at HBO Max, and has lost writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who had already written a full eight-episode season before deciding to abandon the project. Grahame-Smith, best known for his book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, was one of the biggest voices on Green Lantern, which was supposed to star Finn Whitrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott. He joins Berlanti and his frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim, as well as veteran Green Lantern writer Geoff Johns.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 1: Every Episode Ranked
The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, if you can believe that. The past 10 weeks have flown by, as Game of Thrones fans had the opportunity to witness the origins of the civil war that nearly destroyed the Targaryen family. The series has broken records for HBO throughout its first season and received just as much critical acclaim as its predecessor. There's a reason that people can't stop talking about it days after the Season 1 finale.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wins Saturn Award
Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani won a Saturn Award this week. She was honored for the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Streaming Series. Fans loved her acceptance speech where she celebrated her castmates. (Affectionately calling them some nerds which led to some loud cheers.) The Ms. Marvel star also thanked everyone who poured their creative vision into the show on Disney+. While some coverage of the show has focused on raw streaming numbers, they don't tell the whole story. Among the early streaming era of the MCU, Kamala Khan's debut performed higher with Gen Z audiences than those that came before. That's an important pillar for Marvel moving forward, so it did its job in that regard. Also, it created some more hype for The Marvels coming next year. You can check out her acceptance speech down below courtesy of Ms. Marvel UK.
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Is Developing Series Reboot
After years of playing one of the most destructive characters in television history, it looks like Bryan Cranston is ready to remind people that he's also one of TV's best on-screen dads. Before Breaking Bad, Cranston starred opposite Frankie Muniz in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, playing the patriarch of the Wilkerson family. According to Muniz, not only does Cranston want to revisit the character, he's apparently leading the charge on a Malcolm in the Middle series reboot.
ComicBook
Here's When James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Start at DC Studios
Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Films branch in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both Gunn and Safran will operate as Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of the newly rebranded DC Studios. The pair will shepherd in a new era for the studio, with their primary focus being on film, TV, and animation under a single production house. Warner Bros. was reportedly courting both Gunn and Safran for months until they momentarily went after The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin. Reports claim that Safran didn't want to take on the job without the help of a creative mind like Gunn's, so the director coming along is just the icing on the cake. According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will begin their tenure starting on November 1st, 2022, and their contracts will last for four years.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Teases Angry, Grumpy Wolverine Taking Shots at Ryan Reynolds
Fans can look forward to an angry, grumpy Wolverine verbally (and probably physically) sparring with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, according to Hugh Jackman. The actor hasn't portrayed Wolverine in five years, since his starring role in 2017's Logan. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and those prayers were answered when Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Of course, the next questions involve what the storyline will be for the third Deadpool flick. In the meantime, Jackman can confirm fans will see an angrier Logan compared to a kindler, gentler version of the X-Man.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
