Marvel Studios is getting ready to wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Phase Four has opened up many doors for the future of the MCU and has even given us some pretty good characters to pay attention to over the next few years. One of those characters being Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha Harkness is one of a few characters that will be getting their own spin-off series out of Phase Four with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn just last week revealed that filming would begin sometime next month, but it seems that the official start date for the series is in early December. According to Production List, the project will begin filming on December 5th in Atlanta, GA.

13 HOURS AGO