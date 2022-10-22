Read full article on original website
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols
Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Josh Heupel talks Beer Barrel, Tennessee’s DBs and Kentucky on SEC teleconference
Tennessee concludes the October portion of its schedule with yet another big game, this time hosting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in what will be the fifth game against a ranked opponent this season. The third-ranked Vols are 7-0 and looking to keep the momentum rolling into the season’s final month against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are 5-2 coming off their open date last week. Ahead of the first ranked matchup between these two border rivals since 1951, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Tillman remaining locked in during injury recovery
It came as a surprise to exactly no one that Josh Heupel was vague Monday afternoon when asked whether Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman would play Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Tennessee’s second-year coach is almost always — not always, but almost always — as vague as possible when asked...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
‘Rocky Top’ was almost never written
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1967, at the Gatlinburg Inn inside room 388, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote a song that would later become an anthem for the University of Tennessee. The song they wrote was “Rocky Top,” but it almost never happened. Del Bryant, son of the...
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
