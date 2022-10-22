ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols

Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Beer Barrel, Tennessee’s DBs and Kentucky on SEC teleconference

Tennessee concludes the October portion of its schedule with yet another big game, this time hosting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in what will be the fifth game against a ranked opponent this season. The third-ranked Vols are 7-0 and looking to keep the momentum rolling into the season’s final month against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are 5-2 coming off their open date last week. Ahead of the first ranked matchup between these two border rivals since 1951, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tillman remaining locked in during injury recovery

It came as a surprise to exactly no one that Josh Heupel was vague Monday afternoon when asked whether Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman would play Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Tennessee’s second-year coach is almost always — not always, but almost always — as vague as possible when asked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee

Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Rocky Top’ was almost never written

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1967, at the Gatlinburg Inn inside room 388, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote a song that would later become an anthem for the University of Tennessee. The song they wrote was “Rocky Top,” but it almost never happened. Del Bryant, son of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy