Tennessee concludes the October portion of its schedule with yet another big game, this time hosting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in what will be the fifth game against a ranked opponent this season. The third-ranked Vols are 7-0 and looking to keep the momentum rolling into the season’s final month against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are 5-2 coming off their open date last week. Ahead of the first ranked matchup between these two border rivals since 1951, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO