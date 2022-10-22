Highland Row Antiques Closing Citing ‘Nearly 450 Per Cent’ Rent Increase

Highland Row Antiques is closing its Poncey-Highland doors just shy of two decades in business, the antiques dealer Saturday announced on Facebook .

“Some of you have heard rumors concerning Highland Row Antiques,” according to the social media post. “Sadly, some of the rumors are true. It’s with great sadness we announce that after over 18 years in business we will be closing our doors for good December 18th.”

According to the announcement, the building that houses the long-standing retailer, at 628 North Highland Avenue NE, was sold, and the new owners were seeking a “nearly 450% increase in rent.” Highland Row Antiques reps on Saturday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patrons were advised to “keep an eye on our social media over the coming weeks for more info,” hopefully signaling the retailer plans to reopen elsewhere.

“Our building was sold and despite our best efforts we could not navigate a nearly 450% increase in rent,” the posts states. “We’ve always felt we’ve had the best customers in the world and will truly miss each and every one of you. May Highland Row live on forever in your favorite couch, that amazing jacket, and primo copy of your favorite album.”

Neighboring Highland Inn was sold to Canvas Companies in 2021 with plans to open Otto’s Apartment Hotel in its place. Included in the acquisition were the retail spaces housing Highland Row Antiques. Earlier this year, reps for Canvas Companies told Urbanize Atlanta the retailers would stay put.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .