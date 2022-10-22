Boy awaiting kidney transplant takes special football trip, receives gift from Jimmy Garappolo

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Comments / 0