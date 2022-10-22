Read full article on original website
North Portland aquatic center gets more money, but still missing funds and site
PORTLAND, Ore — North Portlanders say they're happy City Council has allocated $5 million more to the North Portland Aquatic Center project, but say they're worried the project will drag on for years to come. At their regular meeting last Wednesday, the Portland City Council - at the direction...
Here's how to comment on Wheeler's proposed unsanctioned camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can sign up now to provide comment on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to combat homelessness. City Council will take up the five resolutions Wednesday. They include a ban on unsanctioned camping, while opening up designated areas for camps with better access to services, food, and hygiene.
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
Students in Lake Oswego walk out of class in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at two Lake Oswego high schools walked out of class Tuesday to call for stronger restrictions on guns. The group of students at Lakeridge High School also voiced support for Measure 114, a proposal on the November ballot that they say can reduce gun violence in schools. However, the...
Multnomah County prepares to open new behavioral health resource center
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is opening a new behavioral health resource center to help address the needs of those facing homelessness. The downtown Portland location will start off as a day center when it opens in December, with services like peer support and job counseling, while also offering people a place to warm up, use the bathroom, and get something to eat.
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Firefighters put out fire at Portland laboratory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews put out a warehouse fire at Lacamas Labs in North Portland on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m., 911 callers reported the fire and the sound of explosions at the 3600 block of North Suttle Road. Portland Fire & Rescue said early reports indicated that...
Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
Spooky Hikes to Take This Halloween Season
Oregon’s only state park within a metropolitan area is where people have reported hearing the sound of horses whinnying and the disembodied voices of men. Many believe it is haunted by the ghosts of loggers who worked in the area in the late 1800s. Also, plenty of great hiking, like the 5.7-mile Outer Loop hike.
'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
Oregon gas prices fall 24 cents in the past week, still higher than a month ago
Gas prices have started to come down, with Oregon’s average price per gallon falling 24 cents over the past week to $5.05. That’s still well ahead of the national average of $3.78 a gallon. In Portland, people will pay about $5.18 a gallon at the pump. That’s down...
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in North Portland early Wednesday morning. Portland Police officers were called out just before 5 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on someone who was lying in the street at the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and Russell Street.
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder
Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Stop Snoring
Although snoring can be annoying for a bed partner and harmful to a marriage, it can actually be dangerous for your health. Geoffrey Skinner, DDS, and Joseph Zelk, DNP, joined us to share a procedure called Nightlase that can help stop snoring. For more information, visit the Hillsboro Dental Excellence...
Fighting against inflation at the grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
Firefighters work to contain 2-alarm fire in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a building that used to house a restaurant in Hillsboro overnight Sunday. Several people started calling 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday to report 10-foot-tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from a business on Southeast Oak Street, off Baseline Road.
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race
Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
Republicans push hard for Senate control in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans and their allies are pumping a lot of money into several key Oregon Senate races this year in an effort to take control of that chamber from the Democrats. KATU’s political analyst, Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, is watching three Senate...
