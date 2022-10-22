Read full article on original website
As Young Doctors’ Work Hours Rise, So Do Odds for Depression
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Training to become a doctor can be grueling, and now a new study finds a direct correlation between longer work hours and depression symptoms in first-year residents. Medical residency — the training that new doctors undergo at hospitals or clinics — is...
Dietary Intervention Cuts Menopause Symptoms
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A plant-based, low-fat diet with daily soybeans significantly reduces the frequency and severity of postmenopausal hot flashes and associated symptoms, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in Menopause. Neal D. Barnard, M.D., from the George Washington University School of Medicine...
BMI in Young Males Linked to A-Fib Risk, Outcomes
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Increasing body mass index (BMI) in young males is associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and with worse outcomes among those diagnosed with AF, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Multimodal Speech-Gesture Training Promising for Schizophrenia
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Multimodal speech-gesture (MSG) training is promising for patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorder (SSD), according to a study published in the August issue of Schizophrenia Research. Lydia Riedl, Ph.D., from Philipps-University in Marburg, Germany, and colleagues examined the possibility of applying MSG training,...
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
AHA News: Telehealth May Be Just as Good as Clinic Visits for Treating High Blood Pressure
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Telehealth care by pharmacists is an effective alternative to clinic-based care for managing high blood pressure, a new study has found. Scientists know that high blood pressure is a major modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular-related deaths in the U.S. But...
Evidence Found for Familial Aggregation of Stillbirth
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is familial aggregation of stillbirth, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Tsegaselassie Workalemahu, Ph.D., from the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a statewide matched...
VADs, Transplant Used Less in Black Patients With Heart Failure
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among heart failure patients with high-risk features, there is less utilization of ventricular assist devices (VADs) and transplant among Black patients, with no increase in mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Thomas M. Cascino, M.D.,...
Woman Sues L’Oreal Over Claim Hair Straightener Spurred Uterine Cancer
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A Missouri woman has sued L’Oréal and several other beauty product companies, alleging that their hair-straightening products caused her uterine cancer. The lawsuit claims that Jenny Mitchell’s cancer “was directly and proximately caused by her regular and prolonged exposure to...
Many Females Receiving HPV Vaccination After Recommended Age
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many females receive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination after the recommended ages, often after sexual debut, according to a research letter published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Didem Egemen, Ph.D., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues...
A TikTok trend about mouth taping while you sleep can be dangerous
The social media platform TikTok has helped spread yet another potentially dangerous idea: taping your lips shut to stop mouth breathing at night. “If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.
ED Telehealth Follow-Up May Increase Subsequent Health Care Utilization
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Telehealth follow-up consultations following an emergency department visit are associated with more repeat emergency department visits and more return hospital admissions versus in-person follow-ups, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Vivek V. Shah, M.D., from Harbor-UCLA...
Smoking Tied to Earlier Death in Dialysis Patients
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Current and former smokers face worse outcomes while undergoing dialysis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Nephrology. Sibel G. Bek, M.D., from Kocaeli University Hospital in Turkey, and colleagues used data from 56,512 adults who began dialysis (more than...
Heart Failure Mortality Lower With Healthier Food Environment
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A healthier food environment is associated with a lower heart failure mortality rate, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Keerthi T. Gondi, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined...
What Parents Need to Know About Cronobacter Bacteria in Baby Formula
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cronobacter sakazakii has been in the news as the cause of infant infections and the reason for a U.S. baby formula recall and resulting shortage this year. Infections are rare and the bacteria is harmless for most people. Yet it can be...
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The severity of children’s atopic dermatitis (AD) in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, M.D., Ph.D., from Hiroshima University in Japan, and colleagues...
Regular Aerobic Exercise May Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Regular aerobic exercise is associated with significant improvements in chronic kidney disease (CKD) measures, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Sept. 26 in Frontiers in Physiology. Qirui Ma, from Beijing Sport University, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review...
Cardiovascular Events Up for Individuals Hospitalized With COVID-19
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for incident cardiovascular events is increased for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Heart. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, Ph.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the association of COVID-19 with incident cardiovascular...
COVID-19 Death Rate Increased With Age, Was Higher for Men
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 mortality increased with age, reaching 1,645 per 100,000 population for U.S. adults aged 85 years and older in 2020, according to an October data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Betzaida...
