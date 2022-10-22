When Austin runner Pat Shea crossed the finish line of the Blackmores Sydney Marathon in Australia on Sept. 18, he joined an exclusive club. He’s now one of only about an estimated 900 people who have run a marathon on every continent. A high school miler in Albany, N.Y., in the 1990s, Shea later ran cross-country at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., a Division II school at the time, but didn’t really get serious about running again...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO