Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Colorado Avalanche are just four months removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup and will take on the Rangers in New York Tuesday night. The Rangers were just two games away from facing the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final and are ready to take that next step. These are still two of the best teams in their respective conferences, so fans should be in store for a tightly contested matchup.

1 DAY AGO