The Staten Island Advance

Next Level Sports Flag Football at I.S. 34 | 55 action photos available for download

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- I.S. 34 in Tottenville was action-packed as flag football players competed in the Next Level Sports League on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some images.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thecomeback.com

Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing

Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rangers vs. Islanders picks and parlays plus prediction for tonight

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The first Battle of New York takes place tonight when the New York Rangers travel down the street to take on the cross-town rival New York Islanders. The Rangers have high hopes for another deep postseason run, while the Islanders are just trying to make it back to the playoffs. They split their four meetings last season, so we should be in for a great game tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BetMGM bonus code and promo SILIVENHL: Get $200 for Devils vs. Red Wings

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NHL season is in full swing, and if you haven’t found a good place to bet on the NHL, look no further than BetMGM Sportsbook. If you sign up through this link, you can use BetMGM bonus code SILIVENHL to win $200 worth of free bets from a $10 bet on the NHL. All you have to do is wager $10 on any NHL matchup, and if either team in that game scores, you’ll receive $200 in free bets.
Avalanche vs. Rangers prediction, best bet and odds for Tuesday, 10/25

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Colorado Avalanche are just four months removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup and will take on the Rangers in New York Tuesday night. The Rangers were just two games away from facing the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final and are ready to take that next step. These are still two of the best teams in their respective conferences, so fans should be in store for a tightly contested matchup.
Source: Tottenville High School student was not intended target of shooting; as many as 5 suspects wearing ski masks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 14-year-old freshman shot outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target of the attack, a law-enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com. However, the shooting was not a random act of violence, the source said. Authorities believe the gunfire was intended for one...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
BetMGM deposit code SILIVENHL: $200 offer for Avalanche vs. Rangers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season is now in full swing, and every team still has high hopes that it’s their turn to hoist the Stanley Cup. BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action, and you can click here to register. All it takes is the short BetMGM deposit code SILIVENHL, and you can win $200 in free bets.
Staten Island elected officials call for more police at schools, tougher state laws following Tottenville High School shooting

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting at Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon which left a 14-year-old freshman wounded, two borough elected officials have called for increased police presence at schools and changes to current state laws. Borough President Vito Fossella called Tuesday’s shooting incident “terrible”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Talking school safety following shooting of student, 14, at Tottenville High School

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - A 14-year-old freshman was shot outside Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that five assailants wearing ski masks perpetrated the attack and fled the scene. A law enforcement source told the Advance that the victim was not the intended target of the attack. The gunfire was apparently aimed at another person in the shooting victim’s vicinity.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
