PSAL girls’ soccer: Kayla Mendez’s late tally the difference as Susan Wagner cops 9th straight S.I. title
One way or another, Monday’s PSAL girls’ soccer clash between long-time rivals Susan Wagner and Tottenville was going to decide the PSAL Staten Island Division championship. And, true to form, it turned out to be the type of match where quality scoring opportunities were at a minimal.
HS football: 22 gridders earn ‘‘Top Performer” status after strutting their stuff during Week 8
Is there a youth movement going on concerning high school football on Staten Island?. When it comes to the Advance/SILive.com’s “Top Performers” for Week 8, you better believe it.
HS football: New Dorp’s QB a ‘Jack’ of all trades and 3 other takeaways from the New Dorp-Susan Wagner game
Jack Kay is riding the wave. The junior, who was named the backup quarterback for New Dorp when camp broke, was quickly elevated to starter when Jason Abella suffered an early-season injury.
HS girls’ soccer: Susan Wagner, Tottenville set to vie for PSAL Staten Island division title
For the first time in quite a while, if ever, the Staten Island’s PSAL girls’ soccer division included a schedule that has the teams playing three times in one season. And as it turned it, it set the stage for what will ultimately be the Island division championship.
Youth sports roundup: Staten Island Sharks 13U cop grid crown; SIBFL, SIYSL and cross country results
The Staten Island Sharks 13U football squad copped the team’s first city New York City American Football Youth/Under the Lights championship with a 16-6 triumph over the Bronx Wolfpack last weekend at Canarsie HS, Brooklyn. Chase Regenbogen returned a blocked kick by William Raymond for a score in the...
Next Level Sports Flag Football at I.S. 34 | 55 action photos available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- I.S. 34 in Tottenville was action-packed as flag football players competed in the Next Level Sports League on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Big runs, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of SILive.com/Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca, who came away with some images.
Staten Island Railway running with delays Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Multiple Staten Island Railway trains will not run as normally scheduled Monday night, according to the MTA. The 6:18 p.m. train from St. George to Great Kills did not run, the agency said in an alert issued at 6:21 p.m. The 6:16 p.m. train from St. George to Tottenville instead was adjusted to make all local stops.
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
Student, 14, shot outside Staten Island high school
A student was shot in the leg outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island Tuesday, according to police. The student was hit once around 1:57 p.m. outside the Prince’s Bay school, officials said.
Video shows brawl outside Miss Sri Lankan Pageant in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a brawl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt in South Beach Friday night as the Miss Sri Lankan Pageant was coming to a close. The clip, posted to TikTok and on multiple news sites, appears...
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
Rangers vs. Islanders picks and parlays plus prediction for tonight
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The first Battle of New York takes place tonight when the New York Rangers travel down the street to take on the cross-town rival New York Islanders. The Rangers have high hopes for another deep postseason run, while the Islanders are just trying to make it back to the playoffs. They split their four meetings last season, so we should be in for a great game tonight.
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
Avalanche vs. Rangers prediction, best bet and odds for Tuesday, 10/25
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Colorado Avalanche are just four months removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup and will take on the Rangers in New York Tuesday night. The Rangers were just two games away from facing the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final and are ready to take that next step. These are still two of the best teams in their respective conferences, so fans should be in store for a tightly contested matchup.
Source: Tottenville High School student was not intended target of shooting; as many as 5 suspects wearing ski masks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 14-year-old freshman shot outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target of the attack, a law-enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com. However, the shooting was not a random act of violence, the source said. Authorities believe the gunfire was intended for one...
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island elected officials call for more police at schools, tougher state laws following Tottenville High School shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting at Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon which left a 14-year-old freshman wounded, two borough elected officials have called for increased police presence at schools and changes to current state laws. Borough President Vito Fossella called Tuesday’s shooting incident “terrible”...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Talking school safety following shooting of student, 14, at Tottenville High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - A 14-year-old freshman was shot outside Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that five assailants wearing ski masks perpetrated the attack and fled the scene. A law enforcement source told the Advance that the victim was not the intended target of the attack. The gunfire was apparently aimed at another person in the shooting victim’s vicinity.
