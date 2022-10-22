Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO