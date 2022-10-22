ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Truck driver finally home after months in rehab at Mary Free Bed

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A recycling truck driver has returned home after spending months in Mary Free Bed’s sub-acute rehabilitation program recovering from injuries sustained in a crash.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for four months now. I’m beyond blessed to go home and be with my family,” R.J. Myler said.

The 31-year-old husband and father from Holland was in an accident while driving in Grand Rapids for Arrowaste. He passed out from the summer heat while at the wheel and crashed into a semi-truck.

    R.J. Myler, who drives a recyclying truck, was injured in a crash in June 2022 | Photo Courtesy: Kendra Myler
    R.J. Myler, who drives a recyclying truck, was injured in a crash in June 2022 | Photo Courtesy: Kendra Myler

His left leg was amputated in the accident. He also broke several bones in his left arm and pelvis and cut a major artery in his right leg.

Myler underwent several major surgeries and spent hours each day going through physical and occupational therapy. He has since made significant progress from the accident.

(Photo Courtesy: Mary Free Bed) RJ Myler doing physical therapy with the medal rod in his right leg.
(Photo Courtesy: Mary Free Bed) RJ Myler standing on his walker during physical therapy.
Faith, family, Mary Free Bed help man recover after crash

“I had a big metal rod in my leg that kept it straight. Sixteen days ago, I had it removed. Ever since then, I’ve been standing up. I’m hopping. I have my walker. I’ve been bending my knee, getting the range of motion back in it,” he said.

He’s looking forward to what he’ll be able to do next.

“I still have a wound that has to heal first but hopefully by my birthday in March, I hope to have the prosthetic leg,” said Myler.

His wife, Kendra, and two daughters have goals of their own: enjoying Myler at home for the first time since June.

WOOD TV8

