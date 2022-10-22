ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

humboldtsports.com

H-DNL seniors close out strong at NCS championships

The league champion led the way for the H-DNL with a strong showing at the North Coast Section Division-2 Girls Golf Championships on Monday. Competing at the Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma, McKinleyville senior Sofie Sundberg shot a 92 to cap a memorable high school career. Sundberg is a...
PETALUMA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Where the race for the championship stands in boys soccer

By Ray Hamill — The H-DNL boys soccer championship will be decided this week, one way or the other. The league issued a clarification on Tuesday morning amid some confusion as to the points system in a tight race and in a sport where ties are more commonplace. The...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Flying Along North Coast

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma’s mother-son act

Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRCB 104.9

Four vying for Petaluma mayor's office

  Councilwoman D'Lynda Fischer photo credit: Courtesy D'Lynda Fischer Conservationist and local activist Susan Kirks photo credit: Courtesy Susan Kirks Petaluma Councilman Kevin McDonnell photo credit: Courtesy Kevin McDonnell   A project manager, a conservationist and two council members are running the be the next mayor of Petaluma, here's a look at the race and its contenders.   It's a four-way race to succeed Teresa Barrett as the elected leader of the county's second-largest city, something of a microcosm of the county as a whole, and facing many of the same problems.   Susan Kirks, a conservationist...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
HOPLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

SMART approves $14.1 million for a second Petaluma train station

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency’s board of directors has given the green light for $14.1 million to be used to complete construction of Petaluma’s second train station. In a unanimous vote at their Oct. 19 meeting, board members approved the funding allocation that allows for the construction...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
NOVATO, CA

