ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Singleton & Allen bounce back in big way over Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior. Not much went right against the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM

Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Congratulations to Punxsutawney Rec and Respite Club on winning the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy