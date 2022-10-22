Read full article on original website
Opinion: Common-Sense Consensus Builder
I want to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of East Greenwich neighbors in House District 24 who have opened their doors and welcomed me onto their porches, allowing me to say “hello” and introduce myself as a candidate for state representative. For those whom I haven’t had the privilege of meeting yet, my name is Evan Shanley. Since 2017 I’ve represented the Cowesett and Potowomut neighborhoods of Warwick at our State House as State Representative for District 24. As you know, District 24 has been enlarged, and now includes several neighborhoods in East Greenwich.
Opinion: The Case for New Voices on School Committee
This is a very important election cycle for East Greenwich schools…no question about it. It is my hope that all our town is very engaged in the School Committee race because there are far-reaching issues that will affect EVERY EG school district family and EVERY EG taxpayer for many, many years to come. I highlight this because during this campaign I sometimes hear from residents with no children in the EG schools that the School Committee elections are not something they are focused on. But I am quick to reply that it absolutely should be! With more than 60 percent of our town budget going to the school department and perhaps even more money with a $100 million school building project on the horizon, I ask every voter to look closely at each candidate and consider who is best suited to help manage the next four years for our schools … a 4-year period that may very well chart the course for East Greenwich schools for the next 50 years. And with 7 candidates for 4 open seats, the voters of East Greenwich have more choices for School Committee than they have had since 2014!
The Buzz on Business: Positive Aging with [EG’s Own] Patricia Raskin
East Greenwich resident Patricia Raskin is the proud host of the new “Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin” podcast, produced by Rhode Island PBS. It is the first Rhode Island PBS series produced exclusively as a podcast. The podcast premiered on September 20, and will continue with new episode releases on Tuesdays, for a total of 13 episodes in the first season.
This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Obituary: Richard “Rick” L. Walsh, III, 68
Richard Leo Walsh III ("Rick") of North Kingstown, died on October 26, after a short illness, surrounded by...
Obituary: Clyde D. Bennett, Jr., 93
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put "obituary" in the subject line. Clyde D. Bennett, Jr., of East Greenwich, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Oct. 22. He was 93,...
Obituary: Marypatricia (Doran) Ritacco, 79
Marypatricia (Doran) Ritacco, 79, of Westerly and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25. She...
