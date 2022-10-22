ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

gustavus.edu

Gusties Fall to Hamline in Final Home Game

SAINT PETER, Minn. — For the third time in as many games, the Gustavus women’s soccer team battled to a 1-0 final score. Unfortunately, for the Gusties, it would be Hamline who would net the only goal of the game — in the final three minutes of play.
gustavus.edu

Sanders Named MIAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) helped the Gusties to a 2-1 win over regionally-ranked Luther last Monday and a 4-0 win at Bethel on Saturday. Sanders made seven saves against the Norse and then posted his eighth clean sheet of the season with five saves at Bethel. For his performance, Sanders has been named MIAC Defensive Player of the Week.
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022

CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
KDHL AM 920

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
kdal610.com

Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Bethel University News

Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended

The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
FOX 21 Online

Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
1520 The Ticket

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
