Gusties Fall to Hamline in Final Home Game
SAINT PETER, Minn. — For the third time in as many games, the Gustavus women’s soccer team battled to a 1-0 final score. Unfortunately, for the Gusties, it would be Hamline who would net the only goal of the game — in the final three minutes of play.
gustavus.edu
Sanders Named MIAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) helped the Gusties to a 2-1 win over regionally-ranked Luther last Monday and a 4-0 win at Bethel on Saturday. Sanders made seven saves against the Norse and then posted his eighth clean sheet of the season with five saves at Bethel. For his performance, Sanders has been named MIAC Defensive Player of the Week.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
stthomas.edu
In the News: Portion of Collapsed 35W Bridge to Serve as Reminder for St. Thomas Engineering Students
Don Weinkauf, dean of the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, spoke with KSTP, WCCO and KARE 11 about the process that led to St. Thomas hosting such a significant piece of history in the Schoenecker Center. From the story (WCCO):. "It's been a long time coming, we waited...
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk
DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
kdal610.com
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Bethel University News
Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended
The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
