Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs
Lithium is necessary to power EVs. This lithium mine is set to produce enough to power 5 million EVs over the course of a decade. The post All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Opinion: Americans Have the Right to Gun Ownership – Only in a Regulated Manner.
School Shooter(via NBC news) In a 2008 decision the Supreme Court, even as it ruled that individuals have a right to bear arms, conceded the government has a right to regulate arms. “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” wrote Justice Scalia.
Consumer Reports Discusses Drop-off Challenges With Waymo’s Autonomous Taxi
A Consumer Reports reviewer tried out Waymo's new autonomous taxi. What was discovered were a couple challenges, especially during drop-off. The post Consumer Reports Discusses Drop-off Challenges With Waymo’s Autonomous Taxi appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
espnquadcities.com
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
MotorBiscuit
146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0