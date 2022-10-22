ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third shutdown of Green Line's D Branch is underway

BOSTON - The third and final round of shutdowns on the Green Line's D Branch began on Saturday.

During the final closure, crews will reconstruct 2,000 feet of track near Eliot Station and work on station crossings and installing new equipment for the line's protection system.

There have been five total closures along the Green Line this year, including a 12-day closure on the B and C branches and a 16- day closure on the E Branch. The D Branch has had two nine-day closures this year.

This final closure, which will finish Green Line construction for 2022, is expected to be finished Friday, October 28, two days ahead of schedule. Service will resume Saturday, October 29. Shuttle buses will replace the trains.

